The Best Advent Calendars You Can Find At Walmart For 2025

That merry night of placing carefully wrapped gifts under a gleaming tree, filling stockings with goodies, and leaving out scrumptious cookies for Santa Claus — a tradition with medieval origins — fast approaches. What better way to count down to Christmas than by eating and drinking your way to the holiday? Super-retailer Walmart has just the thing! In addition to a host of festive new holiday groceries to fill tummies and put smiles on faces this holiday season, Walmart has stocked up on advent calendars to help you and yours enjoy a fun countdown to jingle time.

From the sweet to the boozy, these goodie-filled calendars offer up to 24 days of treats to help you get merry. You'll be eagerly awaiting the coming of each new day so you can discover a new, delicious surprise. So, climb into some comfy PJs, fix yourself a steaming cup of hot chocolate or cocoa — there actually is a difference between the two — and take a look at these enticing advent calendar offerings from Walmart. We're sure you'll find just the thing to brighten your household's holiday countdown!