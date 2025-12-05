The Best Advent Calendars You Can Find At Walmart For 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
That merry night of placing carefully wrapped gifts under a gleaming tree, filling stockings with goodies, and leaving out scrumptious cookies for Santa Claus — a tradition with medieval origins — fast approaches. What better way to count down to Christmas than by eating and drinking your way to the holiday? Super-retailer Walmart has just the thing! In addition to a host of festive new holiday groceries to fill tummies and put smiles on faces this holiday season, Walmart has stocked up on advent calendars to help you and yours enjoy a fun countdown to jingle time.
From the sweet to the boozy, these goodie-filled calendars offer up to 24 days of treats to help you get merry. You'll be eagerly awaiting the coming of each new day so you can discover a new, delicious surprise. So, climb into some comfy PJs, fix yourself a steaming cup of hot chocolate or cocoa — there actually is a difference between the two — and take a look at these enticing advent calendar offerings from Walmart. We're sure you'll find just the thing to brighten your household's holiday countdown!
'Teas' the season
Tea lovers rejoice! This VAHDAM India Limited-Edition Folding Tea Advent Calendar features 24 days of sipping enjoyment for $19.99. Each day on the calendar holds a new variety of fair trade, loose leaf tea imported from India for you to brew up and savor.
Honoring a chocolate tradition
Lindt chocolates are a Christmas tradition dating back to the 1800s, and you and your family can keep the custom alive with this Lindt Chocolate Candy Holiday Bear Advent Calendar for $29.99. Marking each day of the countdown are treats like Lindt Bear Friends, Lindt Mini Milk Chocolate Napolitans, and Lindt Mini Milk Chocolate Balls.
Seasons eatings!
For some snacking variety in your advent countdown, this 24 Days of Nuts & Snacks Advent Calendar from DM Snacks serves up 24 varieties of single-serve munchies for $49.95. Enjoy a full gamut of flavors, from savory and spicy to sweet and smoky, and crunch your way to the holiday!
No gluten? No soy? No dairy? No problem!
Advent calendars tend to favor the milk chocolatey side of the holidays, but Walmart also has something for those with dietary restrictions. If you or a loved one can't have dairy, gluten, or soy, this Moo Free Kids White Advent Calendar ($24.99) is for you. The white chocolate treats waiting behind each door are fully dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, and vegan-friendly.
12 jams of Christmas
As you count the days to Christmas, you can sweeten up your morning toast with the selection of jams found in this Bonne Maman Advent Calendar ($34.99). This advent creation features 12 mini jams packaged in individual gift boxes, with distinctive flavors like Guava Spread and Caramel with Coffee.
This interactive advent calendar combines games and treats
The Fmbmuo Party Games Advent Calendar ($6.59) presents a unique Christmas countdown experience that combines treats, activities, and games for the whole family or a group of friends to enjoy. The packaging also does double duty as an attractive piece of holiday decor. Dig in and enjoy some fun along with your daily treats!
Marking holiday time with a classic candy
Count down to Christmas with a daily dose of a classic treat that has been delighting candy lovers since 1949. This Jolly Rancher Christmas Advent Calendar ($26.85) features a mix of both hard and chewy Jolly Ranchers in flavors ranging from strawberry and green apple to blue raspberry and watermelon. The box also features a bonus holiday maze to entertain the kids of the household in between candy time.
The 12 days of coffee
Enjoy the runup to Christmas with a daily perk-up, courtesy of this 12 Cups of Holiday Cheer Advent Calendar ($24.99). This drinkable countdown from Door County Coffee features 12 single-serve portions of specialty grade 1 Arabica coffee, with festive flavors ranging from almond toffee and candy cane to pumpkin spice and cinnamon hazelnut.
Ring in the holiday with classic video game characters
Revisit classic gaming time with this Super Mario Holiday Countdown Calendar ($9.78). Behind each window of the advent calendar you'll find a classic character from the "Super Mario" franchise, along with a chocolate treat to help sweeten the time as you mark the days until Christmas. A bonus activity is also included, letting users color and cut out their very own Mario-themed Christmas ornaments.
May your days be boozy and bright
For the grownups, this boozy advent calendar lets you mark the days leading up to Christmas with a different kind of holiday "spirit." The Vodka Christmas Countdown Calendar ($8.98) features 24 tiny bottles — one for each day to help make things boozy and bright leading up to the holiday.
Countdown with Krabby Patties
Both kids and kids at heart will love getting a daily dose of deliciousness direct from Bikini Bottom with this Frankford SpongeBob SquarePants Christmas Advent Calendar ($30.98). Dig into 24 days of gummy Krabby Patties in various fruit flavors and — in addition to the traditional round burger bun — fun Christmas shapes like Santa hats, candy canes, and snowmen.
Ring in the season with Reese's
If you're a chocolate-peanut butter lover, this Reese's Peanut Butter Miniature Cup Advent Calendar ($28) is for you. Enjoy 24 delicious days of Reese's as you count down to Christmas. A bite-sized Reese's Peanut Butter Cup awaits behind each window of the calendar, ready to melt in your mouth with chocolatey, peanut-buttery goodness.
A more classic countdown
This Sweetzo Christmas Candy Advent Calendar ($19.88) takes a classic approach to the Christmas countdown, with traditional Santa imagery on the packaging and gummy candies in traditional, festive shapes like candy canes, snowmen (complete with scarves and pompom hats), holiday wreaths, and stockings. The individually wrapped treats comes in flavors like strawberry, orange, green apple, and watermelon.
Dig into the nutty side of the holidays
This 12 Days of Gourmet Nuts Winter Wonderland Selection ($50) advent calendar serves up a unique, nutty snack for each of the 12 days leading up to Christmas. Ranging from savory to sweet, these festive snacks will give you something to smile about as you count down to the big day.
Count down with Kinder
This Kinder Countdown Calendar ($24.96) features 24 Kinder chocolate candies, including Kinder Bueno Minis, Kinder Mini Friends, Kinder Love Hearts, and Kinder Chocolate Mini Eggs. Peek behind each door of the calendar as December progresses to reveal a favorite chocolatey treat just waiting to be devoured.
Edible Disney pals
If there's anything better than commemorating the holiday with your favorite Disney characters, it's commemorating the holiday with your favorite Disney characters — and chocolate. Behind each door of this Disney Holiday Countdown Calendar ($16.95) you'll find beloved Disney characters immortalized in chocolate, including classic favorites like Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck and more recently welcomed Disney family members like Moana and Stitch.
Cadbury treats to sweeten your Christmas
Another classic chocolate brand gets into the spirit of the season with this Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendar ($26.50). Enjoy the melt-in-your-mouth goodness of Cadbury chocolate chunks in Caramel, Dairy Milk, and Wholenut varieties.