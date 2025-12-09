How To Keep A Cleaner Kitchen With This DIY Rag Storage Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchen towels (or rags, depending on how frequently you use them) serve several vital roles in the cooking process. From handling hot pans to drying dishes to mopping up spills, they're a universal tool that many of us can't do without. That said, it's easy to go through them fast, so you may find yourself with a problem: too many cloths to store sensibly. Sure, you could follow Martha Stewart's towel tip to free up drawer space, but if you, like us, find yourself with a dearth of free time for folding, you may simply toss them into a drawer and go — praying you can finagle it closed. Good news: You can make your own kitchen rag tree out of things you likely already have on hand.

We're assuming everyone has (or can easily acquire) empty toilet paper rolls, and the only thing you might need to purchase for this is glue. Yes, if you want to make it feel a little nicer, you can grab some paint, but that step is entirely optional. You can also just "paint" the insides with glue. This not only lends a glossy finish, but also adds a light buffer against moisture (though not much, unless you use a silicone type like Alecpea).

Once you've built your little hanging towel tree, you can place it anywhere you think you'll need lots of towels. We suggest not too close to the sink (to avoid water splashes), and definitely not above the stove, in case it — or a rogue rag — falls.