The Trendy Kitchen Feature The Property Brothers Aren't Fans Of
For everyone trying to maximize space in their kitchens, there's a battle between floor space and counter space. As far as Drew and Jonathan Scott — otherwise known as the Property Brothers — are concerned, a balance needs to be struck, and a kitchen peninsula is not the way to do it. Time and time again, peninsulas and islands are pitted against each other, and the truth is that it does depend on your kitchen size and layout, but all things being equal, the brothers always opt for the island.
Here's their reasoning: the kitchen is a busy space, and you're constantly moving. You want the ability to flow, and a peninsula prevents that. Where you can walk around either side of an island, a peninsula is an extension of existing cabinetry, so there is less wiggle room. The Scotts find that in many kitchens, it's the design layout that most grievously affects the utility of the room, not the amount of space itself. Their advice to anyone who has peninsulas and is wanting to maximize space is to get rid of it altogether and transform it into an island. The counter space is undoubtedly valuable, but it needs to be tempered with ease of access.
When a peninsula would work in a kitchen
While the Property Brothers' main gripe with peninsulas is in reference to large kitchens that can afford to use their space better, it's generally agreed that smaller spaces don't suit islands, and peninsulas are the way to go. Many people love an open-concept kitchen, and that's valid — it opens up the house and gives breathing room where one can often feel cramped. That said, not everyone loves having one room bleed into the next. A peninsula is a great way to separate two rooms without completely closing them off from one another. Closed-concept kitchens are one of the many retro designs due for a comeback as the trend pendulum swings.
Peninsulas are also good choices for those looking to make the most of a smaller budget and wanting uniformity in the kitchen. As peninsulas are attached to cabinets, you don't need to spend extra time or money in the same way you would choosing island materials, nor do you need extra design and building plans. They offer extra storage capacity as well as seating potential, so even though they take up more room than an island, they can still be extremely functional. Consider building in cabinets and drawers to store appliances or bulkier cookware. Extra storage also goes a long way to freeing up general kitchen space and making a small room feel big enough to take care of your everyday needs.