The Trendy Kitchen Feature The Property Brothers Aren't Fans Of

For everyone trying to maximize space in their kitchens, there's a battle between floor space and counter space. As far as Drew and Jonathan Scott — otherwise known as the Property Brothers — are concerned, a balance needs to be struck, and a kitchen peninsula is not the way to do it. Time and time again, peninsulas and islands are pitted against each other, and the truth is that it does depend on your kitchen size and layout, but all things being equal, the brothers always opt for the island.

Here's their reasoning: the kitchen is a busy space, and you're constantly moving. You want the ability to flow, and a peninsula prevents that. Where you can walk around either side of an island, a peninsula is an extension of existing cabinetry, so there is less wiggle room. The Scotts find that in many kitchens, it's the design layout that most grievously affects the utility of the room, not the amount of space itself. Their advice to anyone who has peninsulas and is wanting to maximize space is to get rid of it altogether and transform it into an island. The counter space is undoubtedly valuable, but it needs to be tempered with ease of access.