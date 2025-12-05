Why American Tequila Tastes Stronger (And Hits Harder) Than Its Mexican Counterpart

Although tequila may be legally bound to Mexico, your margaritas or palomas might actually hit harder north of the border. The reason for this simply comes down to different national laws governing the minimum alcohol by volume (ABV) that's required to be in the agave-based spirit. To find out more, Food Republic spoke with Dusan Sudimac, bar manager at Vera Cocina.

"In the United States, U.S. law requires most distilled spirits, including imported tequila, to be bottled at a minimum of 40% ABV (80 proof)," Sudimac told us. "In Mexico, tequila sold for the Mexican domestic market is commonly bottled at a lower ABV, typically 35% to 38%." Following distillation, tequila comes off the still at a high ABV. Before bottling, producers adjust this strength by diluting it. For the Mexican domestic market, they simply dilute it further than tequila destined for export to the U.S. market.

According to Sudimac, not only does ABV affect the strength of the tequila, but also its taste. "Generally speaking, a lower proof is often smoother and easier to drink, allowing the subtle agave flavors to be more noticeable, while a higher proof can feel hotter or harsher," he explained. This aligns with traditional local drinking habits, as in Mexico, tequila is usually sipped neat slowly to appreciate the taste, often accompanied with sangrita or beer as a palate cleanser. Meanwhile, in the United States, tequila is more often used in cocktails or taken as quick shots, so the bolder 40% ABV profile fits the expectation for a stronger, more assertive spirit.