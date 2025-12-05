Make The Ultimate Sheet Pan S'mores With A 3-Ingredient Pop-Tart Hack (No Toaster Needed)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

S'mores classically sandwich a flame-toasted marshmallow and chocolate between crunchy graham crackers, creating the iconic campfire treat we can thank the Girl Scouts for inventing. Its flavors can also blend in ways that don't require a wood fire, like in an air fryer-made s'mores dip or ice cream sundaes. You could also make delicious swaps, like substituting cookies for graham crackers, or using Pop-Tarts for a simple, three-ingredient sheet pan version (per Facebook).

Take any untoasted Pop-Tarts and combine them with jumbo jet-puffed marshmallows and chocolate in a twist on the classic recipe. Make sure you have enough toaster pastries to form a single layer on a sheet pan, trimming the last ones as needed, so they entirely cover the pan. Get plenty of large bars of Hershey's milk chocolate — which is typically used in s'mores — to mix with the brand's Special Dark type on top of them, covering all of the Pop-Tarts. Finally, put the jumbo marshmallows on top in rows. Bake or broil it all in a preheated 400-degree Fahrenheit oven for five minutes at most, browning the marshmallow tops.

The biggest flavor difference in this version from the original is that it doesn't include any graham crackers. Instead, it will make chocolate lovers happy as you get a double dose if you choose something like Frosted Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts, which have baked-in chocolate chips, a chocolate-flavored filling, and a chocolate icing drizzle on top. Of course, Chocolate Fudge and even Hot Fudge Sundae are fab choices too.