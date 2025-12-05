Make The Ultimate Sheet Pan S'mores With A 3-Ingredient Pop-Tart Hack (No Toaster Needed)
S'mores classically sandwich a flame-toasted marshmallow and chocolate between crunchy graham crackers, creating the iconic campfire treat we can thank the Girl Scouts for inventing. Its flavors can also blend in ways that don't require a wood fire, like in an air fryer-made s'mores dip or ice cream sundaes. You could also make delicious swaps, like substituting cookies for graham crackers, or using Pop-Tarts for a simple, three-ingredient sheet pan version (per Facebook).
Take any untoasted Pop-Tarts and combine them with jumbo jet-puffed marshmallows and chocolate in a twist on the classic recipe. Make sure you have enough toaster pastries to form a single layer on a sheet pan, trimming the last ones as needed, so they entirely cover the pan. Get plenty of large bars of Hershey's milk chocolate — which is typically used in s'mores — to mix with the brand's Special Dark type on top of them, covering all of the Pop-Tarts. Finally, put the jumbo marshmallows on top in rows. Bake or broil it all in a preheated 400-degree Fahrenheit oven for five minutes at most, browning the marshmallow tops.
The biggest flavor difference in this version from the original is that it doesn't include any graham crackers. Instead, it will make chocolate lovers happy as you get a double dose if you choose something like Frosted Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts, which have baked-in chocolate chips, a chocolate-flavored filling, and a chocolate icing drizzle on top. Of course, Chocolate Fudge and even Hot Fudge Sundae are fab choices too.
More flavor options for the sheet pan Pop-Tart hack
There are other swaps and additions you could make to play around with flavors using this hack's concept. Since Frosted S'mores Pop-Tarts actually exist, using them as the base instead is an obvious choice. They have a graham cracker crust, chocolate and marshmallow filling, and chocolate frosting, which would create a more traditional taste. Some other possible flavors of the toaster pastries that would work well include unfrosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon, frosted Cookies & Crème, Girl Scouts Thin Mints, and Coconut Caramel.
You could use other types of chocolate too, like bars with peanuts, almonds, or caramel, white chocolate, or large Reese's peanut butter cups. Another option is building on the existing flavors by spreading Nutella, peanut butter, or a fruit jam like strawberry, blueberry, or raspberry on the Pop-Tarts before topping them with the other two ingredients. Using smaller marshmallows instead of the jumbos is also a possibility, which additionally gives more space to sprinkle on chocolate or butterscotch chips, chopped nuts, or crumbled graham crackers or cookies.
Once you've made the s'mores, whether following the online recipe or with your own creative modifications, cut them into squares to serve. You have options here too, like plating the pieces with a scoop of vanilla or chocolate chip ice cream on the side, or drizzling them with chocolate syrup, strawberry syrup, or salted caramel.