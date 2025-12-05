Why You Don't Need A Pan For Perfectly Charred Roasted Peppers

Roasted peppers are a wonderfully versatile ingredient, adding smokiness, texture, and unique flavor wherever they are put to use. They elevate the taste of various dishes, from instantly boosting canned tomato soup to upgrading store-bought pasta sauce for a much better-tasting spaghetti night. They're also a simple add-in to take omelets to the next level. While you can buy jarred roasted peppers, like so many things, they're much better when they're homemade (in this case, home-roasted). The good news is it's actually very simple to get perfectly charred roasted peppers in your own kitchen.

For guidance on the best way to roast peppers, Food Republic spoke with Kimberly L, former chef and current founder and owner of Fifth Fork kitchenware. She shared that all one needs to get a great roast on various types of peppers is a gas range. "The best no-pan method for charring peppers is using a burner on your gas stove if you have one," she explained. "This is by far the quickest and easiest method to char peppers at home. The results are amazing because you're getting direct flame touching the peppers."

Though peppers can also be home-roasted in other ways, such as in an oven or skillet, the best results are achieved over an open flame. "The texture is going to be much better and not as mushy as if you roast in a pan where [oftentimes] liquids are going to be released[,] and the pepper is going to sit in those liquids[,] which then makes the pepper soft and mushy," Kimberly explained. A flame-roasted pepper, on the other hand, yields a delightful mix of charred, smoky, caramelized flavor and a texture that is silky and tender.