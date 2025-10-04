Instantly Boost Campbell's Tomato Soup With This Liquid Combo

Few dishes are as comforting as a hearty bowl of soup. Even the canned variety has a nostalgic quality, filling the mouth with familiar flavors and the stomach with warmth. If you lack the time or patience to make some from scratch, you can always hack traditional canned soup to give it extra flavor.

One such elevation technique comes to Food Republic from Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for Laughing Spatula. Kirk shared that, to take your canned tomato soup into new heights, "A little bit of heavy cream, plus some blended roasted red peppers[,] will make all of the difference." She went on to explain, "The whipping cream adds a creamy texture (you just need a little bit!) and the roasted red peppers add a depth of flavor you don't usually get with canned soup."

Simply start with that iconic red-and-white can of Campbell's tomato soup, which still ranks as one of the top tomato soup brands after all these years and has a rich history of changing the culinary world. Prepare the soup as normal according to the package instructions, then Kirk instructed us to add your cream and red pepper blend near the end of cooking, "and allow [everything] to come up to serving temperature." The final result will taste more like a homemade effort, but without the extra steps required for making a from-scratch soup.