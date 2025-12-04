Here's How Many Bottles Of Champagne You Need For Your NYE Party

While snacks, entrees, and assorted desserts are all staples of a good New Year's Eve party, you can't neglect the climax of the evening: the Champagne toast. Nick Leighton, co-host of the "Were You Raised by Wolves" podcast, spoke to us recently about how to dial in how many bottles you'll need to ensure everyone gets a chance to participate.

"If the Champagne is just for a midnight toast, you'll get about 5 servings per bottle, so you could figure one or two glasses for everyone," Leighton says. "If you're serving Champagne all night, then [it's] best to calculate 2 glasses per person per hour." So if you have 20 guests at your gathering and are only doing a toast, 4 or 5 bottles would be sufficient. If you're looking for good Champagne without breaking the bank, try seeking out grower Champagne, small batches produced by the people who grow the grapes. These offer a nice balance between flavor and affordability while also standing apart from the typical bottles you'd find mass-produced at major retailers.

If you don't have the time or inclination to search out small batch productions, then Costco should be your first stop. Moderately priced between $20 and $30, it holds its own against more well-known brands in both flavor and quantity. For parties where you may not know everyone's tastes, think quantity over quality. This gives your guests the chance to dress up their drinks without feeling too bad about diluting a high-quality bottle you've been saving for a special occasion.