Here's How Many Bottles Of Champagne You Need For Your NYE Party
While snacks, entrees, and assorted desserts are all staples of a good New Year's Eve party, you can't neglect the climax of the evening: the Champagne toast. Nick Leighton, co-host of the "Were You Raised by Wolves" podcast, spoke to us recently about how to dial in how many bottles you'll need to ensure everyone gets a chance to participate.
"If the Champagne is just for a midnight toast, you'll get about 5 servings per bottle, so you could figure one or two glasses for everyone," Leighton says. "If you're serving Champagne all night, then [it's] best to calculate 2 glasses per person per hour." So if you have 20 guests at your gathering and are only doing a toast, 4 or 5 bottles would be sufficient. If you're looking for good Champagne without breaking the bank, try seeking out grower Champagne, small batches produced by the people who grow the grapes. These offer a nice balance between flavor and affordability while also standing apart from the typical bottles you'd find mass-produced at major retailers.
If you don't have the time or inclination to search out small batch productions, then Costco should be your first stop. Moderately priced between $20 and $30, it holds its own against more well-known brands in both flavor and quantity. For parties where you may not know everyone's tastes, think quantity over quality. This gives your guests the chance to dress up their drinks without feeling too bad about diluting a high-quality bottle you've been saving for a special occasion.
How to upgrade your NYE Champagne
Whether you're rocking a Champagne fountain or using your excess to give beer pong a fancy twist, offering up some accoutrements is the best way to guarantee a great NYE toast. A Champagne bar is easy and affordable to assemble, giving you room for more bottles!
When it comes to mixers, it's hard to go wrong with fruit juices. From the classic mimosa to something with a more tropical flair like guava or mango, finding affordable juices to mix with your sparkling wine is a cinch. If you'd like to offer up more Champagne cocktail options, it's easy to pair fruit juices with liqueurs. Pick something that has fairly broad appeal, like crème de cassis, St. Germain, or Cointreau, so your guests have an easier time mixing and matching.
For something that toes the line between mixer and snack, most fruits pair beautifully with Champagne. Berries are usually your best bet since they can easily sit within the glass, but thinly sliced apples or some citrus wedges and twists of rind all add color and flavor to your drink. Depending on what type of Champagne you get, herbs can also be a good option. Dry Champagne, like brut, loves a sprig of thyme or rosemary, but sweeter varieties, like doux, may pair better with some mint. Just be sure to rinse and dry your add-ins ahead of time so they don't dilute your drink.