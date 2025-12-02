Elevate A Boring Can Of Chicken Noodle Soup With This Easy Addition

Is there anything more satisfying than a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup? When you're not in the mood to make an entire meal from scratch, the comfort food staple isn't necessarily bad straight from the can — but it can definitely get a little boring. Luckily, if you're willing to spend just a few extra minutes on prep (the horror), you can elevate it to truly gourmet status by adding a choice aromatic or two.

Onions, garlic, and shallots — oh my! Give any of these ingredients a quick saute before dumping your soup into the pot, and suddenly the entire dish is infused with an extra dash of umami, adding a feeling of homemade complexity and care. What's more, you can play around with the type of fat you cook your ingredients with; olive oil will make the aromatics shine and complement the flavors already present in your canned soup. Butter will infuse the broth with a silky richness, and something like peanut or cold-pressed sesame oil (skip the toasted stuff, which is better for finishing dishes) will add a nutty, Asian-inspired twist.

If you want to experiment beyond a quick flash in the pan and you're willing to prep a bit ahead of time, you could also roast some garlic for a more mellow, slightly sweet flavor, or use a slow cooker to caramelize onions without the fuss. You'll end up with rich, jammy lusciousness without having to babysit a stove.