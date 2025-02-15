The Unexpected Ingredient That Can Elevate Your Grilled Cheese

It doesn't get much better than grilled cheese. It's a recipe that holds beauty in its simplicity — crunchy bread, butter, and melty cheese sandwiched together to make a creamy, mouth-watering snack. Whilst perfect as it already is, your grilled cheese can be taken to a whole new level with the introduction of new ingredients. It's a versatile recipe that pairs well with pretty much anything, so why not try adding an Italian twist and level up your next grilled cheese with some pesto?

Grilled cheese takes practically no time at all to make — and the addition of pesto won't add any extra minutes to the clock. To make a pesto grilled cheese, simply grab your bread of choice, spread butter on one slice, place in your cheese, and add your pesto (store-bought or homemade) on the unbuttered slice of bread. Place that beauty in your panini press or cook it in a cast-iron skillet, and in under a minute, you'll have grilled cheese with a unique twist. Just take a bite and marvel at how well the nutty, herbaceous flavor of the pesto combines with the richness and tang of the cheese to create its own bold, standout taste. Be careful, though — after trying this, you may find it hard to go back to the original!