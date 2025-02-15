The Unexpected Ingredient That Can Elevate Your Grilled Cheese
It doesn't get much better than grilled cheese. It's a recipe that holds beauty in its simplicity — crunchy bread, butter, and melty cheese sandwiched together to make a creamy, mouth-watering snack. Whilst perfect as it already is, your grilled cheese can be taken to a whole new level with the introduction of new ingredients. It's a versatile recipe that pairs well with pretty much anything, so why not try adding an Italian twist and level up your next grilled cheese with some pesto?
Grilled cheese takes practically no time at all to make — and the addition of pesto won't add any extra minutes to the clock. To make a pesto grilled cheese, simply grab your bread of choice, spread butter on one slice, place in your cheese, and add your pesto (store-bought or homemade) on the unbuttered slice of bread. Place that beauty in your panini press or cook it in a cast-iron skillet, and in under a minute, you'll have grilled cheese with a unique twist. Just take a bite and marvel at how well the nutty, herbaceous flavor of the pesto combines with the richness and tang of the cheese to create its own bold, standout taste. Be careful, though — after trying this, you may find it hard to go back to the original!
How to make homemade pesto
If you want your grilled cheese to really stand out, you could try making your own homemade pesto. While store-bought pesto is perfectly good to use, it can't compare to the freshness of the homemade stuff. Plus, you can easily make homemade pesto in bulk, making it a cost-effective hack that saves you a trip to the grocery store.
All you need to do is place garlic, basil (basil Genovese is considered the best), salt, pine nuts, and parmesan cheese in a pestle and mortar, then give it a good bash until it comes together into a spoonable, stirrable condiment. If you're after an even easier option, use a blender — blitzing it until it becomes a paste. In true Italian spirit, try to source the best-quality ingredients you can find, as the quality of pesto is largely attributed to its freshness. Drizzle in some good-quality olive oil until your pesto reaches your desired consistency.
The best part? You can make big batches, and in an airtight container, your pesto can last in the fridge for up to two weeks (though it's best to consume it within three days). Use it in your grilled cheese, pasta, or salads — having homemade pesto in your kitchen arsenal is an easy way to elevate countless dishes. You'll never buy store-bought pesto again!
Other ways to elevate your pesto grilled cheese
Slathering on some pesto isn't the only way to take grilled cheese to another level. Adding tomato slices to your pesto sandwich creates a whole new flavor profile, with their sweet, fresh juiciness balancing out the richness of the cheese. You can also experiment with different cheeses — the classic choices are American or cheddar, but there are no rules. If you're craving a spicy kick, why not go for some pepper jack? And if you want the ultimate cheese pull, try mozzarella for a pesto grilled cheese take on a Caprese.
If you're a traditionalist and don't want to change anything at all about your grilled cheese yet still crave something different, try the time-honored pairing of grilled cheese and tomato soup. This allows you to preserve the sanctity of your grilled cheese while still being able to dunk it in all that tomatoey goodness! You could heat up a can of tomato soup for a quick and easy fix or make your own roasted tomato soup, top it with some cream and infused basil oil in place of pesto, and enjoy a truly gourmet grilled cheese experience. Whether you want simple or elevated, grilled cheese will always deliver.