BagBowl: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many pitching mishaps have occurred over multiple seasons of "Shark Tank." Yet well over a decade later, some might still recall when investors instantly lost a Shark due to an unfortunate nickname: referring to Mark Cuban as "Cubes" (via YouTube). Yep, on Season 4 Episode 4 of "Shark Tank", brothers Brian and Kevin Fleming came to present their invention BagBowl, and experienced the heat-of-the-moment blunder.

The Flemings' BagBowl is a plastic, cylindrical, collapsible holder, made to prop up flimsy disposable packaging into usable bowls. Longtime inventor Kevin Fleming came up with the concept for his dog, but soon diversified into broader packaging applications. Kevin then asked his brother Brian Fleming, who has a background in marketing and real estate, to join the venture and aid in sales and development.

Aesthetically reminiscent of Walmart's silicone food storage containers, BagBowls popped up with enough of a unique concept to generate intrigue. The brothers received the 2011 New Product Innovation Award at the IHA trade show, and submitted their invention to Walmart's Get On the Shelf contest. With momentum under their belt, the Flemings took the idea to "Shark Tank," with their episode airing on October 5, 2012.