These Storage Bags From Trader Joe's Save Money And Prevent Waste

Tired of constantly buying boxes of storage bags? You're not alone. While traditional Ziploc bags can be washed and reused a few times, they eventually wear out, split, or lose their seal. Luckily, Trader Joe's has a much smarter solution. The chain's Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags are built to last. As the name suggests, these bags can be used over and over again, meaning you'll cut down on plastic waste and those recurring grocery expenses.

So how much can you save? That depends on how frequently you plow through storage bags. But rest assured, this Trader Joe's option is a one-time purchase. For $9.99, you get a set of three bags in small, medium, and large, which can comfortably fit half an avocado, a sandwich, and three chicken breasts, respectively. For a limited time, you can also snag a $5.99 half-gallon bag, which works beautifully for leftovers and food prep.

Trader Joe's storage bags last ages because they're made from platinum silicone, a high-quality material that's heat-resistant and food-safe. These transparent bags come with zip locks, so you can see what's inside and grab a quick bite if you please. And since they're flexible bags rather than boxy containers, they tuck neatly into tight lunchboxes, work bags, or fridge spaces.