Andrew Zimmern Always Serves These Non-Fried Foods During Hanukkah

While many fried foods like latkes are an integral part of Hanukkah traditions, Andrew Zimmern shared that some of his favorites don't involve huge amounts of hot oil. When he prepares for his winter celebrations, he always turns to a classic trio for appetizer, entree, and dessert: chopped chicken liver, slow-roasted brisket, and matzo toffee.

While you may not find chicken liver pâté in many restaurants anymore, it's a staple for many Hanukkah and other celebratory dinners, especially in Ashkenazi traditions. Creamy, rich, and packed with protein, it's an ideal topping to serve with crackers and a perfect party food. Zimmern's brisket would be excellent with either the flat or the tip, but he takes things a step further and prepares it with a whole-packet cut. The same things that make it the best cut for barbecue make it perfect for the oven, moistening it with abundant fat and collagen while still offering a meaty chew that works perfectly with the incredible tastes of vinegar, onion, fennel, and garlic.

Crunchy matzo toffee is a perfect dessert choice because you can break off as much as you want or even take some home since it stores so well. Matzo has a subtle but wheaty flavor profile that pairs excellently with high-quality chocolate, butter, nuts, and dark brown sugar, giving each piece a satisfying snap and beautiful flavor. But the real value of these recipes is in how hands-off they are, allowing Zimmern to enjoy his celebration without hunkering down in the kitchen the whole time.