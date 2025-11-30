Keep Your Air Fryer Clean With This Dollar Tree Kitchen Find

Air fryer sales have continued to rise as more people have been trying out the countertop appliances that promise crispy, fried-tasting food without all the oil. They can be used for other cooking methods as well, from roasting and broiling to even baking and more. In fact, if you have one, there are foods you may not be making in it but should be. Tips have emerged for best use, such as putting them in the right spot in your kitchen, and more related products for them have sprung up. One is Dollar Tree's Surefresh Air Fryer Parchment Paper Liners, which provide an easy way to help keep the gadgets clean.

The light brown, food-safe rounds look like wide, shallow coffee filters. They won't let liquids, oil, or grease get through, and liquids also won't cause them to break apart. That makes clean-up quicker and easier, and avoids potentially more wearing vigorous scrubbing of the fryer. While they are disposable, you could also potentially reuse them if the food you cooked wasn't that greasy or didn't give off a lot of liquid.

The liners come in two options, both for $1.50. One is a 15-count box of the 7.9-inch-by-1.7-inch size, and the other is a 20-count of the smaller 6.3-inch-by-1.7-inch ones. You could also order them online, with a required minimum purchase of 24 boxes for $36 — though this might be best left for commercial, high-use purposes.