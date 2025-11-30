15 Vintage Canned Foods You Might Not Remember

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Canned food has been around since the early 1800s. Over the course of centuries, we've gotten pretty broad and creative in terms of what we'll preserve in — and eat from — a can. Some canned goods are certainly a bit more unusual and less commonly consumed than others, and there are some that professional chefs absolutely won't buy.

Technically, all commercially canned foods are okay to consume directly from the can, no heating required. Some fare better direct from the can than others in terms of taste and texture, though.

Many vintage canned foods have come and gone over the years — some never to be heard of again (except, perhaps, in nostalgia). For some of them, their demise was lamentable; for others, we understand a bit better why they were discontinued. Still other, more obscure canned products are actually still around, but they've been largely forgotten by consumers; you certainly wouldn't find them on the average home's pantry shelves.

From the funny to the forgotten, a backward glance through the history of canned foods can be amusing, nostalgic, and, sometimes, a bit eyebrow-raising. Crack open a can of SpaghettiOs or Campbell's soup (heated or not, at your discretion), settle in, and let's take a look at some tinned creations you may not remember!