You Can Find This Dunkin' Breakfast Sandwich Dupe In Sam's Club's Frozen Aisle

When you have a craving, but you're not up for heading to a fast food joint, head to the grocery store instead for a quality dupe. For instance, you can replicate a full Chick-fil-A meal with Walmart copycats, and the same store also offers a convincing McDonald's french fry dupe.

If you're a fan of the often out-of-stock Dunkin' Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer, then swing by Sam's Club. Here, you can grab the Member's Mark Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Croissant with Everything Seasoning, a remarkably similar option. The well-reviewed dupe boasts a 4.8 rating with over 4,000 reviews, with customers loving both the texture and flavor. Indeed, one reviewer on Sam's Club's website sang their praise: "They are extremely good. I recommend them[,] and [I] lived in Paris where the croissants are pretty darned good."

The pack comes with eight frozen croissants, which require a short duration in the toaster or only 45 seconds in the microwave. Plus, the sandwich packs 13 grams of protein, making it a satiating start to the day. So keep a package or two in the freezer, and you'll have no need to worry when the Dunkin' Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer is unavailable. The pack costs a little over $12, making each croissant roughly $1.50 — that's a steal compared to many fast food breakfasts (including Dunkin's stuffed croissant, which could be close to $5, depending on your location).