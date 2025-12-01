You Can Find This Dunkin' Breakfast Sandwich Dupe In Sam's Club's Frozen Aisle
When you have a craving, but you're not up for heading to a fast food joint, head to the grocery store instead for a quality dupe. For instance, you can replicate a full Chick-fil-A meal with Walmart copycats, and the same store also offers a convincing McDonald's french fry dupe.
If you're a fan of the often out-of-stock Dunkin' Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer, then swing by Sam's Club. Here, you can grab the Member's Mark Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Croissant with Everything Seasoning, a remarkably similar option. The well-reviewed dupe boasts a 4.8 rating with over 4,000 reviews, with customers loving both the texture and flavor. Indeed, one reviewer on Sam's Club's website sang their praise: "They are extremely good. I recommend them[,] and [I] lived in Paris where the croissants are pretty darned good."
The pack comes with eight frozen croissants, which require a short duration in the toaster or only 45 seconds in the microwave. Plus, the sandwich packs 13 grams of protein, making it a satiating start to the day. So keep a package or two in the freezer, and you'll have no need to worry when the Dunkin' Ham & Swiss Croissant Stuffer is unavailable. The pack costs a little over $12, making each croissant roughly $1.50 — that's a steal compared to many fast food breakfasts (including Dunkin's stuffed croissant, which could be close to $5, depending on your location).
Sam's Club sells a convenient and delicious ham and swiss croissant
Since its debut in 2020, many grew to love the Dunkin' Croissant Stuffer. Available in flavors such as Three Cheese, Ham & Swiss, and a Chicken, Bacon & Cheese option, the pastry proved a pillow-soft start to a morning routine. Unfortunately — according to a Redditor's experience in 2025 — Croissant Stuffers disappeared from the menu (although some users report otherwise, so this might be a store-by-store case). Among the varied Dunkin' flavors, the Ham & Swiss version drew an especially warm reception. So if you're looking for a substitute, know that the Member's Mark Uncured Ham & Swiss Cheese Croissant with Seasoning is an equally well-liked dupe. The biggest difference? You get a bonus of Everything seasoning on the Sam's Club version.
Even better, customers reviewing the Sam's Club frozen sandwich note a strong resemblance to the Starbucks Ham & Swiss croissant. This coffee chain's version tastes and looks similar to the other two, and even delivers comparable nutritional content with 14 grams of protein per serving. So a package of Member's Mark frozen croissants will get you a breakfast item comparable to what's available at two of the most beloved U.S. coffee chains. Pair with your preferred type of iced coffee, and you can enjoy the fast food experience in the comforts of home.