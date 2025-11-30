The Costco Frozen Fish That Reddit Swears By
Knowing what to look for when buying quality frozen fish can be tricky, especially when shopping at a warehouse retailer like Costco. The packages are large, sourcing is global, and fish varieties are wide-ranging, making any consumer feedback a valuable addition. According to Costco Redditors, an especially high-quality item to look out for is the Kirkland Signature Wild Chilean Sea Bass.
"It's one of the best fish [in my opinion]. I would describe it as scallop-esque," described one Redditor, while another user noted the same seafood was priced at $45 for an eight-ounce steak at a restaurant where they work. Even at Costco, the product isn't cheap; the bag, totalling 1.5 pounds, costs around $45 in-store. Nevertheless, as one of the best fish to eat, many deem the Chilean sea bass a gem worthy of the price tag.
Much like the store's high-quality steaks, a smaller quantity enables convenience, too. Many of Costco's frozen fish offerings tally as high as 10 pounds, but this package contains a maximum of six fillets around five ounces in size. So when you're looking for a show-stopping frozen fish, especially if you don't have a lot of space in the freezer, this is a solid option.
The best ways to prepare frozen Chilean sea bass
Chilean Sea Bass is a high-end seafood offering that also goes by the name of Patagonian Toothfish. Intriguingly, the fish variety is neither a type of sea bass (it's a type of cod) nor does it always come from Chile — its revamped image is thanks to a successful marketing effort. Nomenclature aside, the actual flesh of the fish is delectable, with a firm white flesh, melt-in-the-mouth consistency, and a delicate palate, all qualities that make it reminiscent of black cod.
However, the fish does come frozen, which means you'll need to defrost it — carefully! — to preserve its taste and texture. The safest way to thaw your fish is by putting it into the fridge overnight. This allows the flesh to retain its moisture — just make sure you keep it covered with something like plastic wrap. Then, you can simply pan-fry the fish to create a nice crust, poach for an extra-tender consistency, or serve the Chilean sea bass grilled with garlic butter, and enjoy the prized protein that lurks in Costco's aisles. Keep in mind that once it's thawed, you can't refreeze it — so make sure to use it within a couple days.