The Costco Frozen Fish That Reddit Swears By

Knowing what to look for when buying quality frozen fish can be tricky, especially when shopping at a warehouse retailer like Costco. The packages are large, sourcing is global, and fish varieties are wide-ranging, making any consumer feedback a valuable addition. According to Costco Redditors, an especially high-quality item to look out for is the Kirkland Signature Wild Chilean Sea Bass.

"It's one of the best fish [in my opinion]. I would describe it as scallop-esque," described one Redditor, while another user noted the same seafood was priced at $45 for an eight-ounce steak at a restaurant where they work. Even at Costco, the product isn't cheap; the bag, totalling 1.5 pounds, costs around $45 in-store. Nevertheless, as one of the best fish to eat, many deem the Chilean sea bass a gem worthy of the price tag.

Much like the store's high-quality steaks, a smaller quantity enables convenience, too. Many of Costco's frozen fish offerings tally as high as 10 pounds, but this package contains a maximum of six fillets around five ounces in size. So when you're looking for a show-stopping frozen fish, especially if you don't have a lot of space in the freezer, this is a solid option.