Fasten Your Seatbelts – This Unique Colorado Eatery Is Inside An Actual Airplane

It would be hard to find anyone who's a big fan of airplane food, which has been the butt of jokes for so long that it's considered cliché. "Hell's Kitchen" host Gordon Ramsay refuses to eat while flying, for one, and late fellow celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain also rejected in-flight meals. But there's one particular aircraft where none of this applies. An old U.S. Air Force plane that stands firmly on the ground in Colorado Springs houses a restaurant that's been serving up food and aviation enthusiasm for more than two decades.

Patrons at The Airplane Restaurant dine inside a 110-foot-long Boeing KC-97 Stratofreighter tanker built in 1953 that once refueled other aircraft. It also transported cargo and troops before ending its service with the Texas National Guard. Its silver exterior still bears "U.S. Air Force" and "Texas Air Guard" markings on the side, reflecting its history.

Owner Steve Kanatzar, himself a pilot, bought the plane in a government auction in 2001 and created a dining space inside, with booths running down both sides of the narrow interior. The restaurant opened the following year near the Colorado Springs airport, with seating for 42 people in the cabin. There's space for another 233 guests in the attached main restaurant, which displays memorabilia, artifacts, and photos related to air flight. One of the Boeing aircraft's four engines, a propeller, and one wing extends into the building.