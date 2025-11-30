Dirty soda is typically a delicious mix of your favorite soda pops with tons of added flavors, inclusions, and cream. Most often, a traditional dirty soda gets heavy whipping cream, which adds an unmistakable richness. However, to impart a fluffy texture into your next creation, consider trying Cool Whip instead. That fluffiness gives the drink an elevated texture while still adding a lush mouthfeel. Better yet, it's another way to incorporate even more fun flavors into this drink that you should thank Mormonism for.

You can add the whipped topping as-is, or incorporate a few tablespoons of any powders (think protein powders like a cake batter flavored protein, fragrantly sweet vanilla bean powder for flecks of flavor, or a cheesecake pudding mix for a tangy, dessert-like taste) to the Cool Whip, for an even more unique dirty soda. The protein powder or pudding mix will thicken the whipped topping, too, keeping it extra fluffy and almost marshmallow-like in the drink for outrageously delicious sips. As for how much to put into your glass, we say the only measure is your heart, but most recipes use one or two tablespoons per glass. If you want the drink extra rich, consider using the whipped topping and one of Coffee Mate's new creamer flavors made for dirty soda fans to double down.