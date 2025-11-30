Dirty Soda Upgraded: Swap Heavy Cream For This Fluffy Alternative
Dirty soda is typically a delicious mix of your favorite soda pops with tons of added flavors, inclusions, and cream. Most often, a traditional dirty soda gets heavy whipping cream, which adds an unmistakable richness. However, to impart a fluffy texture into your next creation, consider trying Cool Whip instead. That fluffiness gives the drink an elevated texture while still adding a lush mouthfeel. Better yet, it's another way to incorporate even more fun flavors into this drink that you should thank Mormonism for.
You can add the whipped topping as-is, or incorporate a few tablespoons of any powders (think protein powders like a cake batter flavored protein, fragrantly sweet vanilla bean powder for flecks of flavor, or a cheesecake pudding mix for a tangy, dessert-like taste) to the Cool Whip, for an even more unique dirty soda. The protein powder or pudding mix will thicken the whipped topping, too, keeping it extra fluffy and almost marshmallow-like in the drink for outrageously delicious sips. As for how much to put into your glass, we say the only measure is your heart, but most recipes use one or two tablespoons per glass. If you want the drink extra rich, consider using the whipped topping and one of Coffee Mate's new creamer flavors made for dirty soda fans to double down.
More ways to customize your next dirty soda
There are a few different methods for putting this whipped topping into the drink: line the sides of the cup for sporadic bursts of flavor, stir some in for an even level of richness in every sip, or make a cold foam-style layer on top for a mouthful of decadence met with the surprise of the fizzy pop below. In addition to customizing your dirty soda with your preferred style of Cool Whip, you can also change up the pops, syrups, and other add-ins to curate a unique beverage. After all, the popular drink chain, Swig (a Utah-based company dubbed the home of the dirty soda), puts out so many deliciously fizzy, fun drinks, so why not take some inspo and make something tailored to your favorite flavors?
For example, if you're a Cherry Coke fan, combine a Coca-Cola with cherry and vanilla syrups, lots of juicy cherries, and vanilla-bean Cool Whip for the most decadently rich cherry-vanilla soda. For a tropical treat, combine whipped topping with a cheesecake pudding and add a citrusy soda, like Mountain Dew, and coconut syrup to land a coconut key lime pie-inspired beverage that brings tart dessert-like sips. Another yummy twist: Try a lemon-lime soda base with a jammy raspberry and strawberry syrups (and loads of whipped topping) for a dreamy, fluffy, refreshing, and fruity treat.