Why You Should Avoid Pickled Products At Aldi, According To Reddit
Fan-favorite supermarket Aldi is known for its cheap groceries, specialty seasonal items, and plenty of hidden gems for customers to seek out. While there are no hard-and-fast rules for shopping at this chain, following some insider tips can help ensure you have the best experience (and snag the most amazing groceries). One item that might be best left on the shelves — certain pickled products. According to various Reddit users, the shelf-stable pickles at Aldi are the main ones to avoid. Some of the common complaints are that they seem to change in texture by batch, with multiple Redditors saying that they're often quite "mushy." We hear the dislike loud and clear, yet the critiques don't stop there. Apparently, the taste and visuals are other common deterrents.
"Even the color is yellowish and off," reads one comment, while a Redditor on another thread said their fiancée proclaimed: "I'd rather eat sawdust." With all these negative expressions toward Aldi pickles, and the consistency issues in mind, it might make sense that this item gets "pick-led up" elsewhere during your next grocery hunt.
Redditors prefer Aldi's refrigerated pickled section
While the shelf-stable varieties seem to be a no-go, the refrigerated pickles at Aldi generally receive much more positive feedback. The chain's Park Street Fresh Deli pickles, which come in styles like Dill Pickle Chips and spears, are particularly well-loved. "[They] taste like real deli barrel pickles," one Redditor praised, while another commented, "I love the crunch, how refreshing they are, and how fresh they taste."
Another pickled item the internet seems to consistently rate pretty highly from Aldi is the Park Street Deli Atomic Pickle Chips. These feature a classic vinegary base enhanced with zesty chili pepper oil and savory garlic. One Redditor raved that they're "crunchy, fresh, perfectly salted, and ADDICTIVE." Unfortunately, some Redditors claim that they've only been able to snag this variety during the summer months. Given that they aren't labeled a seasonal product, it's possible that they're simply often out of stock.
Luckily, if you want to ensure you get your fix year-round, you can make homemade pickles with just three ingredients (water, sugar, and distilled white vinegar). Use that as your base, and then you can easily adjust the spice and flavor to your liking.