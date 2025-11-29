Dark Beer Isn't Actually Always Stronger Than Light Beer. Here's What To Know

One of many myths about beer is the assumption that dark beer has a higher alcohol content than light beer. The process that produces dark beer, such as stouts and porters, does contribute to some notable differences, in particular the beer's flavor and color. During the brewing process, dark beers are made using roasted malts at higher temperatures, which gives them a comparatively richer flavor and color than golden, crisper light beers such as pale ales or lagers. Nevertheless, there is actually no correlation between dark beer and higher alcohol content. To find out why, Food Republic spoke with Brian Kulbacki, owner and head brewer of Departed Soles Brewing Company in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"A beer's alcohol content is determined by the difference between the sugar content of the wort prior to fermentation, and the remaining sugar after fermentation," Kulbacki explained. Wort is the liquid extracted during the mashing process in beer brewing and contains the essential sugars which are fermented by the brewing yeast and turned into alcohol. While dark beer uses roasted malt, this doesn't mean it has more sugar, and the alcohol content of dark and light beer depends on the overall recipe — not the malt color — so they can have similar or different alcohol levels. "Porters, brown ales, and milds are all popular 'dark beers' that are often just as light in body and low in alcohol content as pale ales and non-light lagers," Kulbacki told us.