Homey and comforting, crispy fish and chips owe their longstanding popularity in the U.K. to their simplicity. To make them, drench your fish (preferably cod or haddock) in batter, deep-fry until golden, then pair with pillowy, thick-cut fries. Though not a requirement, beer is commonly used in the batter mix. It makes for a light and crispy coating, as the carbonation creates air bubbles that expand during frying. As for the best beer to use, you'll inevitably get different answers depending on who you ask. So for inspiration, look no further than one of Britain's most celebrated chefs, Gordon Ramsay, whose recipe for the dish makes use of a classic light beer: lager.

Lager is a sub-category of beer whose uniqueness lies in its fermentation process. Lager utilizes a yeast that prefers cooler temperatures and tends to settle at the bottom of the fermenter. The resulting taste is described as lighter, cleaner, and crisper than other types of beer, which undergo warmer, top-fermentation to produce a heavier, fruitier taste. Popular brands of lager include Budweiser and Heineken.

It's not only Ramsay who enjoys a lager-based beer batter — it's commonly used by many fish and chips vendors. The beer's light, crispy texture adds a refreshing bite to an otherwise heavier dish, pairing well with the delicate white fish and balancing out the strong, savory notes of the malt vinegar and salty fries.