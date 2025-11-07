What Is A Million Dollar Recipe And How Did It Get A Fancy Name?

Whether it's water pie from the Depression era or ants on a log, U.S. cooks love using a catchy food title. And one of the most wide-ranging terms in the American culinary lexicon is a "million dollar" recipe. The name's applied to everything from a cheesy million dollar chicken casserole to a dip, cake, type of pickle, and even cocktail. Expectedly, such varied food categories don't all intertwine with a specific set of ingredients or techniques. And while many date to the early 20th century, they didn't all emerge in the same context, either.

Instead, "million dollar" functions as a slang term that signifies decadence. Such foods are rich, folding in several heavy ingredients like cream, varying types of cheese, and bacon — oftentimes all at once. Rather than relying on truly expensive ingredients, million dollar recipes layer indulgent pantry staples to make the result taste like a million bucks without actually costing much.

Million dollar dishes often reflect 1950s retro food trends, and you'll most often see the name applied to comforting home-cooked favorites like casseroles, soups, dips, and cakes. The million dollar dip — which typically pairs cream cheese, cheese, bacon, mayo, and seasonings — appeared during this time. Meanwhile, some recipes for the equally dairy-heavy million dollar spaghetti — often made with cream cheese, ricotta or cottage cheese, sour cream, mozzarella, and ground beef — stretch back to the 1940s. After World War II, the American economy prospered, and such a food term proved apt for the times.