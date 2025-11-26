The Umami-Boosting Topping You Should Be Adding To Burgers

You can certainly craft a mouth-watering burger using only meat and bread, but as Alton Brown notes, a pickle topping can make or break the dish. After all, the tangy, juicy composition of a preserved vegetable slices through the fatty beef, making it an easy vessel to impart vibrancy. And while cucumber pickles or perhaps pickled jalapeños are the classic go-to, you can also turn to kimchi for a complex, acidic, spicy, and umami-boosting upgrade.

Integrating the topping's easy — simply drain the cabbage and lay it atop the beef. The resultant flavor upgrade is wondrous and adds layers of complexity to such a simple dish, especially since kimchi comes in many varieties. Grab a jar of the classic Napa cabbage baechu, considering the level of spice and duration of fermentation to please your palate — the longer it ages, the more sour it gets. Or you could even opt for the milder white baek variety, which is free from pepper and instead delivers allium-flavored notes. Dependably, though, the fermented topping offers a delicious dose of savory flavors, often augmented through the use of fish, oyster, or soy sauce.

It's a flavor palate ideal for a burger, recalling the classic Korean pairing of kimchi with grilled meats like bulgogi or kalbi, just reimagined in American form. Kimchi's umami enhances the beef's savoriness, all the while delectably contrasting with crunch, heat, and acid. So sample the pairing for yourself — it might just become your new burger go-to.