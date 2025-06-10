The Unexpected Swedish Topping Your Pizza Has Been Missing

If you're an American, you could be forgiven if your only conception of Swedish cuisine included the words "meatball" and "fish." Even if you're lucky enough to live in a thriving international food metropolis like Los Angeles, Swedish food can be hard to come by. That's why we're here: to shed light on one of Sweden's most must-try dishes. Not Poronkäristys (sauteed reindeer — sorry, Blitzen!), nor Swedish-style hot dogs topped with mashed potatoes and shrimp, but something a little less traditional in its toppings: kebabpizza.

That's right — what better place to combine two of the greatest late-night meals than a land of midnight sun? This fusion of Turkish doner kebab and Italian pizza might cause purists to spit out their glögg (a warm spiced wine) in distress, but it's the fusion you never knew you needed. Served in pizzerias throughout Sweden, the dish consists of an extra-thin crust topped with tomato sauce and cheese — so far, no surprises. That base is quickly cooked in the oven before being removed and topped with spiced kebab meat, followed by lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini if you're lucky, and a healthy dose of garlicky yogurt sauce.

Is the combination unexpected? Certainly — though considering the same pizzeria might also serve a banana, curry, and ham pizza, maybe not as outside the box as you might think. Is it delicious? Considering it's one of the most famous and popular dishes in Sweden, we'll go out on a limb and simply say: Save us a slice.