The Best Store-Bought Pecan Pie We Tried Is Worth The $15.99 Price Tag

There are so many varieties of pies that come out in grocery stores every holiday season, which makes it hard to land on just one (the decision fatigue is real). Whether it is a fruity apple pie or a creamy pumpkin, the real sleeper is and always will be a gloriously rich pecan pie. So, instead of bringing a less-than-ideal dessert to your next gathering, the experts at Food Republic ranked six store-bought pecan pie options to reveal our winner — the one from Whole Foods Market. While it does run $15.99 per 14-ounce pie, it is well worth the investment for happy taste buds.

This pie, quite literally, leaves the others behind. For one, ingredient-wise, Whole Foods Market's decadent treat promises unbleached flour, cage-free eggs, and no artificial colors or flavors, resulting in an above-average slice made with ingredients bakers have in their own kitchens. Additionally, a solid pie should start with a great crust — and this one does just that. It uses flour, butter, palm oil, sugar, and salt to curate a snappy, buttery, flaky texture, serving as a delicious base for the contents.

As for the filling, ingredients include pecans, sweet corn syrup, more butter, brown sugar, fragrant vanilla extract, and sea salt, allowing the nuts' flavor to shine without unnecessary additives. As pecans are toasted, they release oils that are slightly sweet, richly flavored, nutty, and sometimes even have a savory appeal.