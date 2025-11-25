Why This Type Of Onion Is A Mistake For Your Tacos

When it comes to garnishing tacos with white onions, Jenny Martinez suggests serving them raw for the deepest flavor. "If I'm making quesabirria tacos, tacos de lengua, or carnita tacos, it's always a raw white onion as a topping along with cilantro," she said. But if you're looking to tone it down a touch, she has tips for that, too. "You can also soak it in water or lightly cook the onion to release some of the sulfur, which will take more of that bite and intensity out of the flavor." These toned-down onions would be great on a taco al pastor, because the slightly sweeter and milder onion provides a savory depth that balances the inherent sweetness and acidity of the pineapple and marinated pork.

Whether you're prepping ahead of time or right before assembling the tacos, be sure to avoid some of the most common mistakes that people make with onions. First, pop your peeled onion in the freezer briefly prior to cutting it so that you can bypass the tears when you slice into it. Then, choose a sharp knife or an onion chopper to get the best dice. Finally, while your whole onions can hang out on the counter, once they've been cut, they need to be refrigerated. All you need to do is simply package them up in an airtight container and slide it onto a fridge shelf where the onions can stay for up to a week.