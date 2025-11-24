This Old-School Kitchen Item From The 1800s Has Essentially Vanished

From egg coddlers to toast racks, a lot of kitchen items once thought to be essential have all but vanished. But amongst the oldest, and most vital, tools is the hand-cranked flour sifter, something that's evolved past the point of recognition from where it started in the 1800s.

In 1819, Jacob Bromwell invented the first hand-cranked flour sifter. These Victorian Era tools were fairly straightforward, consisting of a large metal can, a metal sieve at the bottom, and a hand-cranked fan of blades that brushed flour over the sieve to aerate it. This design proved so cheap to make and so wildly effective that even in 2025, companies still churn out similar models. Since the work is fairly delicate and the only time the device encounters moisture is when you clean your sifter, they came in a wide variety of metals, like tin and copper, that didn't need much care or durability.

Back in 1897, they could cost as little as 12 cents, or about $4.68 in 2025. While still cheap, many chefs opt for different tools when they want to aerate their flour for the lightest and fluffiest waffles or a particularly delicate angel food cake. Specialized plastic scoops or even a simple mesh strainer get the job done well, so while sifting is still a vital step for baked goods, the old-school, hand-cranked sifters of yesteryear have fallen out of vogue.