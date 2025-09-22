How Sifting Flour Twice Transforms Your Angel Food Cake Texture

Angel food cake got its moniker because it's a light and airy dessert, much like the wings of the beings it's named for. A cake that's heavy and dense, though, hardly merits being named after heavenly messengers. But that's the type of cake one risks getting if the critical step of sifting flour is skipped. While sifting your flour once is an essential step when making angel food cake, double-sifting your flour helps take the dessert even further over the top and to heavenly heights.

To get the inside scoop on double sifting, Food Republic spoke with professional pastry chef and baker Trina Dekett, who is the operations and creative specialist behind BaKIT Box. "Sifting helps aerate the flour, leaving it less dense and compact," Dekett, who has been a professional pastry chef and baker for over 12 years, explains exclusively to Food Republic. "Double sifting further aerates, ensuring that you have the best chance of removing any clumps, and in turn, creating a lighter, fluffier end product."

Many home bakers are tempted to skip steps like sifting that may seem unnecessary to them, since they intend to mix their ingredients with a KitchenAid or handheld mixer and presume those actions can replace the sifting. Professionals, though, understand important factors of the process that can't be achieved by an ordinary blending of elements. "By not sifting you run the risk of clumps of flour sticking together, which will likely not be able to separate just through handheld or electric mixing," Dekett goes on. "Sifting your flour (and any dry ingredient) gives a more consistent result, as well as ensuring that you have properly aerated your ingredients — which will always yield a lighter, softer, more even crumb."