FOAM Coolers: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

"Shark Tank" has seen its fair share of innovative ice chests. The company Kanga was formed by a group of university students who wanted a better way to keep their beer cold. IcyBreeze was a product designed to keep its users cool as well as the food and drinks it contained. Modern Picnic offered stylish handbags with insulated interiors, letting professionals take their lunches to work with incognito style. For season 16, episode 6 of the show (which aired November 22, 2024), two veterans of the commercial cooler industry brought their invention, the FOAM Cooler, to the Tank in hopes of securing a cool cash infusion from one of the Sharks.

David Kittle and Chad Lee presented their colorful coolers, which they said are the first to be made using 100% EVA foam — the same material Crocs shoes are made from. The entrepreneurs explained they saw a gap in the marketplace, with many coolers being designed for hardcore outdoor activities. These vessels are heavy, expensive, animal-proof, and can keep ice frozen for days on end. But they wanted to offer a simple, functional, lightweight day cooler that the average person could use for less extreme activities, like going to the beach or the park.

They shared that EVA foam construction made their coolers extremely lightweight, sustainable, able to float on water, easy to clean, and resistant to damage. To demonstrate this, the pair had a steamroller brought into the room, which ran over one of their coolers. The cooler promptly popped back into shape, none the worse for wear — but the steamroller driver damaged part of the set as he exited, earning laughs and jokes from the panelists. But, though they laughed, did the Sharkstake a bite?