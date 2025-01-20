Kanga: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

Logan LaMance, Austin Maxwell, and Teddy Giard — a trio of Clemson University students — may have never guessed that a simple academic project of theirs would bloom into a business. Their company, Kanga, and their innovative beverage cooler, the Kase Mate, were developed as part of a class project, which tasked the men with creating a solution to a problem. The group and their friends all had large, expensive ice coolers, but the chests were impractical to take along to university tailgate parties. Instead, they purchased beer from a convenience store en route, and the drinks gradually got warm as the night progressed.

One day, LaMance noticed someone at a tailgate removing a cold drink from an ice chest and putting it into a can insulator to keep it cold. Inspiration struck: Why not insulate an entire case of drinks in a similar way? From there, the three partners developed the Kase Mate, a compact, handheld, insulated case poised to revolutionize the world of drinks by keeping beer or soda cold for up to seven hours without ice. One simply slips a cardboard case of beverages — cold from the refrigerator — into the insulated sleeve, zips it up, and takes it along like a briefcase.

To promote their product, LaMance, Maxwell, and Giard entered "Shark Tank" on Season 10, Episode 18, armed with their Kase Mates and a dream. The three men asked the Sharks for a $100,000 investment in exchange for a 10% equity stake. Present in the tank were panelists Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, and Daymond John.