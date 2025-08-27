Modern Picnic: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

Ali Kaminetsky, who was seeking $400,000 for a 6.5% stake in her company, showed up to "Shark Tank" with a strong presentation. She gave each Shark — Mark Cuban, Emma Grede, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec — a Luncher bag so they could see for themselves the quality, style, and utility of her product. She explained that the bag, which was the lunch box that started it all, could be made for $30 to $35 and sold for $159, indicating excellent profit margins.

Kaminetsky then went on to tell the Sharks that as of taping, her company had done just under $6 million in total sales, with over 40,000 bags sold, and was projected to make $2 million in sales that year. However, at this point, she revealed that Modern Picnic was expected to lose about $100,000, which stunned the Sharks.

It came out that Kaminetsky was using about 50% of her total revenue on marketing — a huge portion, and what Grede called "way overpaying to find customers" (via YouTube). Eventually, all the Sharks ended up dropping out, but Grede left Kaminetsky with some sound advice, telling her to wind down her spends on digital and brand marketing, nearly guaranteeing she wouldn't see a dip in sales.