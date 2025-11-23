Here's Everything Served With The Terry Black's Experience

Touch down in Texas, and you'll find yourself in the land of some of the most popular barbecue chains the U.S. has to offer. But for true smoked meat enthusiasts craving insight into the techniques behind those mouthwatering flavors, the beloved restaurant Terry Black's offers its BBQ Experience — a tour and feast that takes you behind the scenes of its Austin or Dallas locations.

The experience costs $150 per person, with a minimum of two people required to book. The tour begins at the actual pits themselves — an expert pit master will lead the way, showing you just how the fires are managed and how the various proteins slowly become so tender and flavorful. "You'll learn in extensive detail ... how this business works on a daily basis," raved one Yelp reviewer who took the tour. "EVERYTHING was so simple and effortlessly delicious! Yes, I highly recommend!"

When the tour wraps, instead of heading back into the (often incredibly long) line to enter the restaurant, your group will be taken to a reserved table, so you can finally dig into the food. You'll be served the restaurant's most celebrated proteins — brisket, turkey, pork and beef ribs, and sausage — along with all of its scratch-made sides, including mac and cheese, potato salad, green beans, and more — think pinto beans, slaw, creamed corn, and Mexican rice.

To cap it all off, you'll get to choose one of three desserts: a silky banana pudding, pecan pie, or peach cobbler. Every guest also receives a drink. If you're over 21 and choose to partake, beer or wine is available; otherwise, non-alcoholic beverages are offered.