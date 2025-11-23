Here's Everything Served With The Terry Black's Experience
Touch down in Texas, and you'll find yourself in the land of some of the most popular barbecue chains the U.S. has to offer. But for true smoked meat enthusiasts craving insight into the techniques behind those mouthwatering flavors, the beloved restaurant Terry Black's offers its BBQ Experience — a tour and feast that takes you behind the scenes of its Austin or Dallas locations.
The experience costs $150 per person, with a minimum of two people required to book. The tour begins at the actual pits themselves — an expert pit master will lead the way, showing you just how the fires are managed and how the various proteins slowly become so tender and flavorful. "You'll learn in extensive detail ... how this business works on a daily basis," raved one Yelp reviewer who took the tour. "EVERYTHING was so simple and effortlessly delicious! Yes, I highly recommend!"
When the tour wraps, instead of heading back into the (often incredibly long) line to enter the restaurant, your group will be taken to a reserved table, so you can finally dig into the food. You'll be served the restaurant's most celebrated proteins — brisket, turkey, pork and beef ribs, and sausage — along with all of its scratch-made sides, including mac and cheese, potato salad, green beans, and more — think pinto beans, slaw, creamed corn, and Mexican rice.
To cap it all off, you'll get to choose one of three desserts: a silky banana pudding, pecan pie, or peach cobbler. Every guest also receives a drink. If you're over 21 and choose to partake, beer or wine is available; otherwise, non-alcoholic beverages are offered.
The generational commitment behind Terry Black's BBQ
Those keen on booking the Terry Black's BBQ Experience might be interested to learn that the restaurant has a long and storied history. While there are tons of delicious barbecue joints in Texas — you can get great food at Franklin Barbecue, la Barbecue, or LeRoy and Lewis, just to name a few spots — Terry Black's is unique in that it's the product of a multi-generational barbecue obsession.
It all began with the first Black family barbecue business, which was founded by Edgar Black Sr. and opened in 1932 in Lockhart, the proclaimed Barbecue Capital of Texas. The tradition was carried forward until the 2010s, when Edgar Sr.'s grandson, Terry Black, and his children — Mike, Mark, and Christina — became interested in forging their own path in the family craft. Following family disagreements that led to a split from the original operation, the siblings started fresh, opening their own restaurant, Terry Black's Barbecue, in Austin in 2014.
If you're ready to feast but don't necessarily want to commit to the full Terry Black's BBQ Experience, you can visit one of its Texas locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Lockhart, or Waco — though as of November 2025, the restaurant's website also states that a location in Nashville, Tennessee, is coming soon. For larger gatherings, you can also book catering or reserve one of two private rooms at the Dallas location.