One Savory Ingredient Is All You Need For Better Store-Bought Mashed Potatoes
Few sides match the creamy decadence of mashed potatoes, and with store-bought options available, you can have them on the table in a matter of minutes. While they're no match for homemade mash, there are many ways to elevate their flavor. Our recommendation? Add soy sauce. To find out why this umami-filled condiment could be the missing element for ultra-flavorful instant mashed potatoes, Food Republic spoke with Ed McCormick, CEO of Cape Crystal Brands.
Soy sauce is made by fermenting soybeans and wheat with koji mold, whose enzymes break them down into flavorful amino acids and sugars. The result is a super savory, umami taste that has become an essential cooking ingredient and table condiment for over 2,000 years. "When added to mashed potatoes — which are not inherently aromatic and are starchy and mild — it deepens the savory notes and makes the flavors 'rounder' and more complete," McCormick told us. Compared to other savory or umami add-ins like salt or MSG, soy sauce stands out for its complexity. As a result of the fermentation, it contains hundreds of aromatic compounds that range in flavors from roasted, smoky, to caramel-like.
While delicious, soy sauce is potent in flavor, and too much can overwhelm the flavor profile of any dish. There are several different types of soy sauce, and for optimal balance, we recommend using a light soy sauce rather than dark; it's thinner, lighter, and has less color. To be on the safe side, "Start with half a teaspoon per cup of mashed potatoes," McCormick advised. "Taste[,] then if you want a richer umami hit[,] add up to one teaspoon per cup."
More tips to elevate your store-bought mashed potatoes
There are many ingredients that you can add to your store-bought mashed potatoes that, when paired with soy sauce, strike a balance between the rich creaminess of the potatoes and the savory flavors of the soy. According to Ed McCormick, "Soy sauce is best when combined with ingredients that have saltiness but are pleasant, contain fat or acidity."
For fats, McCormick recommends butter and cream. These are already welcome additions to mashed potatoes — especially if you're doing them French-style. Ensure that the butter you use is non-salted (the soy's got that covered). The fats in the butter and cream will coat the starch molecules to create the creamiest, silkiest instant mash that'll "soften [the soy sauce's] corners," McCormick explained. In addition to improving the mash's texture, you can also balance the savory flavors by creating a contrast with other notes. To bring brightness that cuts through the creamy umami, McCormick recommended adding acidic ingredients like rice wine vinegar or a dash of fresh lemon juice. Alternatively, for a playful sweet-and-savory combo, you could even add vanilla.
When it's time to add soy sauce to your dish, you've got two options: Mix it in or drizzle it on top. Mixing is "ideal for uniform, savory, umami-laden mashed potato where the soy increases overall flavor," McCormick told us. On the other hand, drizzling is "ideal if you need a 'gravy effect,' pockets filled with rich savor." All in all, neither method is superior to the other, and which one you choose depends on your personal preferences and how you want the dish to be presented.