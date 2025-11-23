One Savory Ingredient Is All You Need For Better Store-Bought Mashed Potatoes

Few sides match the creamy decadence of mashed potatoes, and with store-bought options available, you can have them on the table in a matter of minutes. While they're no match for homemade mash, there are many ways to elevate their flavor. Our recommendation? Add soy sauce. To find out why this umami-filled condiment could be the missing element for ultra-flavorful instant mashed potatoes, Food Republic spoke with Ed McCormick, CEO of Cape Crystal Brands.

Soy sauce is made by fermenting soybeans and wheat with koji mold, whose enzymes break them down into flavorful amino acids and sugars. The result is a super savory, umami taste that has become an essential cooking ingredient and table condiment for over 2,000 years. "When added to mashed potatoes — which are not inherently aromatic and are starchy and mild — it deepens the savory notes and makes the flavors 'rounder' and more complete," McCormick told us. Compared to other savory or umami add-ins like salt or MSG, soy sauce stands out for its complexity. As a result of the fermentation, it contains hundreds of aromatic compounds that range in flavors from roasted, smoky, to caramel-like.

While delicious, soy sauce is potent in flavor, and too much can overwhelm the flavor profile of any dish. There are several different types of soy sauce, and for optimal balance, we recommend using a light soy sauce rather than dark; it's thinner, lighter, and has less color. To be on the safe side, "Start with half a teaspoon per cup of mashed potatoes," McCormick advised. "Taste[,] then if you want a richer umami hit[,] add up to one teaspoon per cup."