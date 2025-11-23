The Temperature Trick That Totally Changes Salad Dressing

Many folks opt to make homemade vinaigrette because it's easy, cheap, and often better than what you can get at a store. While finding ways to improve it without a lot of cost or time may be a challenge, Eve Cartwright, co-founder and EVP of Nan's Original Recipes, told Food Republic that warming it is a great way to elevate its flavor without much effort.

"Warm food releases more volatile compounds, which are essential for smell, a large component of taste," Cartwright explained. "Warm vinaigrettes coat your taste buds, acting as a good transport system for sweet and salty flavors." Heat not only mellows harsh flavors like raw garlic but also affects the flavor release of spices. By bringing flavorful oils to the surface, your spices have an easier time flavoring your acids and oils of choice, meaning you'll have to use less of them for the same result. This is particularly helpful when using old spices, as they tend to lose some of their potency over time.

According to Cartwright, all you need to do is "shake or whisk it vigorously before adding to the pan and then stir constantly on low heat." While most recipes are foolproof, heat does create some risk of ruining delicate ingredients like sugar, extra virgin olive oil, or fine vinegars. Provided you treat your recipe gently, you should end up with an improved vehicle for flavor in everything from roasted vegetables to salads.