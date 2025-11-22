Skip The Slow Cooker And Make Pot Roast Better And Quicker With This Method

Few kitchen gadgets are as versatile and useful as the slow cooker, and the reason for that is convenience. Simply chuck your ingredients in, turn it on high or low, and in a matter of hours, you'll have a hot, delicious meal ready. It's a champion when it comes to breaking down the collagen in tough cuts of beef (the best for pot roast) into delicious, melt-in-your-mouth gelatin for the perfect pot roast. But with newer kitchen gadgets available, could the slow cooker become obsolete? Unfortunately, it seems possible. With high-tech gear like the Instant Pot exploding in popularity, the slow cooker could be looking at second place when it comes to cooking up a pot roast.

The slow cooker and the Instant Pot work in very different ways, but serve a similar function. Introduced in the 1970s, the slow cooker — or crock pot — uses a low, steady heat to gently simmer the ingredients for many hours. In contrast, the comparatively modern Instant Pot, created in 2010, is a multifunctional electronic cooking device. It's pressure cooking function traps steam and creates pressure, which raises the internal temperature above boiling point. This cooks the food much faster, and a pot roast, which takes up to eight hours in a slow cooker, can be done in around an hour in the Instant Pot, with no notable difference in taste or flavor. From a convenience standpoint, the Instant Pot provides a level of speed and flexibility that the slow cooker can't match, making it a great choice for an easy, weeknight pot roast.