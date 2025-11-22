The Classic Thai Dish Gordon Ramsay Once Made Totally Wrong On Camera

Gordon Ramsey is a titan of the food game, currently boasting eight Michelin stars across his restaurants, with a grand total of 17 spread across his glittering, decades-long career (although he has also lost some, too). But despite widespread acclaim for his culinary abilities, there seems to be one dish he hasn't yet mastered: pad Thai.

In an episode of his show, "The F Word," Ramsay was tasked with whipping up a Pad Thai for monks, under the watchful eye of Chef Chang, head chef of the famous (yet unfortunately closed down) Thai restaurant The Blue Elephant, in London, England. Understandably, when you're cooking the national dish of Thailand for a seasoned Thai cook, there are going to be high expectations — and Chang didn't hold back when he tried Ramsay's take on the dish. After pulling a face, he told Ramsay that "this is not Pad Thai at all." Unfortunately for Ramsay, the clip became a viral sensation and frequently makes the rounds on social media sites like X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram, despite the clip being from 2009. If you've ever seen an episode of "Kitchen Nightmares" or "Hell's Kitchen," you'll be all too familiar with the fact that Ramsay doesn't hold back when a dish falls below his standards, so it's fun to see him getting a taste of his own medicine for once! To Ramsay's credit, he took the criticism well, and although Chef Chang did not enjoy his pad Thai, the monks said it was perfectly good.