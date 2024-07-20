Why Gordon Ramsay At The London Lost Its Michelin Stars

Gordon Ramsay rules over his own self-made culinary empire. Along with being a world-renowned chef and restaurateur, he is also the author of bestselling books and the star and producer of dozens of TV shows. The number of restaurants Gordon Ramsay owns is actually hard to keep track of, considering how often he opens new ones, plus the occasional closures. As of July 2024, he has 26 brands in his domain, with 83 different locations.

Among his impressive list of accolades, Ramsay is also among the top Michelin-star-awarded chefs in the world. He currently ranks number three of all time with 17 stars, or number two among living chefs. Top earner Joël Robuchon passed away in 2018 with 31 stars, leaving only Alain Ducasse ahead of Ramsay with 21. As difficult as the coveted stars are to earn, they are equally hard to hold on to.

In 2006, Ramsay invested millions of dollars to open his flagship restaurant, Gordon Ramsay at The London in NYC. In 2008, it was awarded two Michelin stars, making the eatery inside the high-end hotel Ramsay's first and only Michelin-star restaurant in the United States. By 2013, however, things took a brutal turn when the restaurant lost both of its stars in one fell swoop. According to Eater, it was the first time ever that a restaurant had lost multiple stars at once, citing problems with quality as the primary reason for the downgrade.