This Connecticut Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Has Been Around Since The 1800s

If checking out the country's oldest restaurants is on your must-do list when you travel, you might want to make New Haven, Connecticut, one of your next destinations. Sure, the town is known for its distinctive style of pizza, but it's also home to an iconic restaurant that has been flipping burgers for well over a century. Louis Lassen opened the still-family-owned restaurant in 1895, and the Library of Congress credits it as the maker of America's original hamburger sandwich.

Staying true to its heritage, hamburgers are the star of the show on the menu at Louis' Lunch. Made from five different cuts of meat (don't ask for the recipe — that's an in-house secret), the burger is cooked up on cast-iron and simply served on white toast. Toppings include no more than tomatoes, onions, and cheese — as burger purists, the family prefers to let the meat take center stage instead of slathering on ketchup or other sauces. In terms of sides, Louis' Lunch keeps those simple, too, with potato salad and chips, or you can end your meal with a slice of homemade pie. And while bottled water, Snapple, and Pepsi are all available, you can keep it local by sipping on a bottle of Foxon Park Soda.