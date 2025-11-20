This Connecticut Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant Has Been Around Since The 1800s
If checking out the country's oldest restaurants is on your must-do list when you travel, you might want to make New Haven, Connecticut, one of your next destinations. Sure, the town is known for its distinctive style of pizza, but it's also home to an iconic restaurant that has been flipping burgers for well over a century. Louis Lassen opened the still-family-owned restaurant in 1895, and the Library of Congress credits it as the maker of America's original hamburger sandwich.
Staying true to its heritage, hamburgers are the star of the show on the menu at Louis' Lunch. Made from five different cuts of meat (don't ask for the recipe — that's an in-house secret), the burger is cooked up on cast-iron and simply served on white toast. Toppings include no more than tomatoes, onions, and cheese — as burger purists, the family prefers to let the meat take center stage instead of slathering on ketchup or other sauces. In terms of sides, Louis' Lunch keeps those simple, too, with potato salad and chips, or you can end your meal with a slice of homemade pie. And while bottled water, Snapple, and Pepsi are all available, you can keep it local by sipping on a bottle of Foxon Park Soda.
Awards and Reviews of Louis' Lunch
In the many years it has been open, Louis' Lunch has built a loyal local following, and it has garnered more widespread attention as well. In 2020, the World Culinary Awards nominated Louis' Lunch as a North American Best Landmark Restaurant, and in 2021, it was inducted into the Connecticut Hospitality Hall of Fame. Then, in 2025, the humble hamburger joint made it to Food & Wine's list of the Top Burger Spots in the U.S.
When it comes to individual reviews on Reddit, the opinions are mixed. Some aren't impressed by the simplicity of the burger, though others point to that as its charm. However, in response to criticism about the burger, one commenter said, "The meat they use is actually delicious and the flavor you get from the cooking process is super unique and worthwhile. Not to mention how historic the atmosphere is in there." Meanwhile, on Yelp, positive reviews are plentiful, with numerous four- and five-star ratings. "One of the better burgers I have ever had," said one Yelper. "Better than the last time I came here about 12 years ago. This burger was perfect tonight!" Others also praise the flavor, as well as the service and the historical building itself.