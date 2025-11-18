How To Keep Your Pantry Organized Like The Property Brothers
Jonathan and Drew Scott, also known as the Property Brothers, are a twin force in the design world and a go-to source for what's on trend and what's not. The HGTV stars regularly advise on everything from the kitchen countertops to avoid versus the best finishes to use, helping viewers steer clear of popular design features they might regret later. Beyond tracking the best in home interiors and kitchen design, the duo are also adept at organizing small culinary spaces for maximum efficiency.
Jonathan Scott, via YouTube, shared his top tips for keeping a pantry tidy, admitting that even he has struggled to navigate the clutter trap of mismatched Tupperware and general disorderliness. Topping his list of go-to guidelines is the importance of utilizing every bit of storage space. One shouldn't leave any usable area untapped, even if that means building custom shelves to fit an odd area. In his pantry, for instance, he created shelving on the backs of the entry doors. Uneven threshold spacing posed a challenge, so on the back of one door he installed narrower shelves to hold spices. On the back of the other, he created wider shelves to safely hold jars of dry goods, like pasta and nuts.
In organizing a kitchen storage space, bins, baskets, and jars are great aids, helping you neatly sort items into categories and tidily contain them. Lazy Susan-style turntables, tiered shelving organizers, and labels will additionally help you easily see and access items without creating disarray in your efforts to find something.
Other organizational tips from the Property Brothers
The other half of the dynamic design duo, Drew Scott, particularly dislikes clutter in a kitchen. Similar to using containers to reduce disarray, he advises using an appliance garage to keep gadgets from taking over one's kitchen spaces. Whether on a countertop or in a pantry, this storage solution provides an out-of-sight place to keep all your appliances within easy reach but contained. It not only frees up space but reduces the eyesore of visual clutter.
Placement of the items in your pantry is also a big factor in functionality. Jonathan Scott recommends putting the things you use daily within easy reach, both for handy access and for easy refilling when the items run low. Things that you rarely grab, in contrast, should go on one of the higher, more out-of-sight shelves. This not only saves a great deal of time, but it also helps you identify when something frequently utilized in your household needs to be replenished.
Jonathan Scott further advises approaching one's kitchen like a grocery store. Keep track of items that are running low and restock them. For things you use especially often, keep a backup supply on hand. Having your pantry goods organized and easily accessible will help you keep up on the task of itemizing and replenishing.