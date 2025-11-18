How To Keep Your Pantry Organized Like The Property Brothers

Jonathan and Drew Scott, also known as the Property Brothers, are a twin force in the design world and a go-to source for what's on trend and what's not. The HGTV stars regularly advise on everything from the kitchen countertops to avoid versus the best finishes to use, helping viewers steer clear of popular design features they might regret later. Beyond tracking the best in home interiors and kitchen design, the duo are also adept at organizing small culinary spaces for maximum efficiency.

Jonathan Scott, via YouTube, shared his top tips for keeping a pantry tidy, admitting that even he has struggled to navigate the clutter trap of mismatched Tupperware and general disorderliness. Topping his list of go-to guidelines is the importance of utilizing every bit of storage space. One shouldn't leave any usable area untapped, even if that means building custom shelves to fit an odd area. In his pantry, for instance, he created shelving on the backs of the entry doors. Uneven threshold spacing posed a challenge, so on the back of one door he installed narrower shelves to hold spices. On the back of the other, he created wider shelves to safely hold jars of dry goods, like pasta and nuts.

In organizing a kitchen storage space, bins, baskets, and jars are great aids, helping you neatly sort items into categories and tidily contain them. Lazy Susan-style turntables, tiered shelving organizers, and labels will additionally help you easily see and access items without creating disarray in your efforts to find something.