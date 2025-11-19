The Distinct Soda To Add To Your Next Margarita For A Refreshing Twist

The perfect margarita is known for its limey flavor, crisp tequila, citrusy triple sec, and a subtle sweetness. However, there's a viral idea that lets you create a totally unique spin on this well-loved drink using just one soda. The word on the street — you need to try Dr. Pepper in your next marg. Imagine bursts of zesty, tart citrus combined with sweet, balancing cherry and spiced vanilla notes.

This drink starts with the standard margarita formulation (1.5 ounces of tequila) — though we suggest using a spicy margarita recipe as your base. Choose a silver tequila for a clear, herbyflavor to boost the freshness or gold tequila for a touch of aged vanilla-caramel to enhance the notes in the soda. When in doubt, rely on this list of inexpensive tequilas that make the cut before adding Cointreau or triple sec (any orange liqueur, really) and lime juice. Since you're topping this mix with Dr. Pepper, you can omit the extra sweeteners like agave or flavored simple syrups to make a less intense sweetness. However, some suggest a cinnamon simple syrup, which adds a warm, cozy, slightly spicy taste that pairs perfectly with Dr. Pepper's 23 different flavors — some of which are rumored to be amaretto, vanilla, cinnamon, and cherry for a well-rounded finish.