The Distinct Soda To Add To Your Next Margarita For A Refreshing Twist
The perfect margarita is known for its limey flavor, crisp tequila, citrusy triple sec, and a subtle sweetness. However, there's a viral idea that lets you create a totally unique spin on this well-loved drink using just one soda. The word on the street — you need to try Dr. Pepper in your next marg. Imagine bursts of zesty, tart citrus combined with sweet, balancing cherry and spiced vanilla notes.
This drink starts with the standard margarita formulation (1.5 ounces of tequila) — though we suggest using a spicy margarita recipe as your base. Choose a silver tequila for a clear, herbyflavor to boost the freshness or gold tequila for a touch of aged vanilla-caramel to enhance the notes in the soda. When in doubt, rely on this list of inexpensive tequilas that make the cut before adding Cointreau or triple sec (any orange liqueur, really) and lime juice. Since you're topping this mix with Dr. Pepper, you can omit the extra sweeteners like agave or flavored simple syrups to make a less intense sweetness. However, some suggest a cinnamon simple syrup, which adds a warm, cozy, slightly spicy taste that pairs perfectly with Dr. Pepper's 23 different flavors — some of which are rumored to be amaretto, vanilla, cinnamon, and cherry for a well-rounded finish.
How to customize this Dr. Pepper margarita
The great thing about this riff on the margarita is that it's entirely customizable because Dr. Pepper offers a wide variety of flavors for an altogether different experience. Consider swapping regular Dr. Pepper for Cherry Vanilla to capitalize on its slightly floral, juicy, fruity flavors. Just make sure to garnish with a mixologist's favorite cherry — Luxardo – (or five) for the ultimate experience. Another interesting choice: Go with Dr. Pepper Blackberry (also comes in a zero-sugar version) to impart a berry taste that adds a rich, sweet berry note, complementing the zingy, sour lime. For a dreamy pick, go with the Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda collab, which leans heavily on vanilla, marshmallowy, and creamy tastes, imparting a depth that counteracts the bright citrus and tequila.
While the choice of soda is crucial, rimming the glass is yet another way to curate an eclectic flavor profile on this fizzy tequila-based drink. Dip the glass into cherry juice or agave, then coat it with a vanilla-scented sugar (just combine vanilla extract with granulated sugar). Shake in some cinnamon into the vanilla sugar for a spiced flavor, salt for a sweet and savory combo, or stir in citrusy lime zest to curate a deliciously one-of-a-kind margarita that'll have you coming back sip after sip.