How To Play The 7-14-21 Drinking Game

For many Americans, drinking games bring back memories of college parties and cheap beers. Yet playful imbibing can take on many contexts: from diving into Korean culture with the trendy APT drinking game to getting a buzz going during the halftime show at the Super Bowl. And if you're heading to a Wisconsin dive bar for a round or two, you'll want to brush up on the rules of the 7-14-21 dice game.

This contest comes down to designating the purchase and consumption of drinks — typically a shot of liquor. The game's intended for groups; you'll need at least three people to play, but you can incorporate more. As for the gear, all that's necessary is a cup with five dice and a surface to roll them on, ideally a bar.

The essence of the game boils down to rolling a one (an ace). To start, every person throws a single die, and the highest number begins. Then players go from right to left, shaking and releasing all five dice using the cup, and counting the accumulated aces across the entire group. Whenever someone hits the namesake sums of 7, 14, or 21, an action is assigned: for example, select a drink when the total is 7, buy it at 14, and drink at 21. The precise ordering can change, but the premise is consistent: Someone is expected to take liquor straight up at multiples of 7, all to the cheers of fellow participants.