Add This Unique Filling To Quesadillas For An Earthy Taste

The humble quesadilla is an exercise in simplicity. Traditionally, a soft corn tortilla (rather than flour) was only filled with a Mexican-style cheese like Oaxaca, but these days you'll find a wide variety of quesadillas on offer, including ones filled to the brim with cottage cheese or mozzarella. It's also extremely common to find them stuffed with an assortment of non-cheese fillings such as meats, beans, and other creative add-ins.

In the spirit of experimenting with new flavor combinations, one unique addition you should try in your quesadilla filling is the squash blossom — also known as the zucchini flower. To find out why these bright orange flowers can make such a difference to your quesadilla's flavor profile, Food Republic spoke with David Davidov, recipe developer and creator of The Cooking Foodie.

"Squash blossoms bring a subtle sweetness and floral note that makes a quesadilla feel fresh and elegant," Davidov told us. "They pair wonderfully with creamy cheeses like queso fresco or mozzarella and light seasonings — think a touch of salt, black pepper, and maybe a sprinkle of chili flakes." Squash blossoms are indigenous to the Americas, derived from the flowers of squash plants like zucchini, summer squash, or pumpkins, and they're widely used in Mexican cuisine. In fact, they are an especially common ingredient found in many Oaxaca-style quesadillas. This pairing is truly a tried-and-tested match made in heaven.