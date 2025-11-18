The Cozy Cheese Shop Ina Garten Visits Whenever She's In Paris

While there are a few foods that Ina Garten is not a fan of, it's safe to say that cheese is not one of them. From a unique sprinkle on top of her French onion soup or a creamy addition to her scrambled eggs to cleverly using extra cheese to level up grilled cheese, the celebrity chef appears to have an affinity for the dairy-based deliciousness. So, it would stand to reason that she's scoped out a top spot in her favorite city of Paris, where she can reliably find all of the goodness to incorporate into recipes or snack on solo. Her pick is Barthélémy, which is not only her preferred shop in France — it's her top choice above any around the globe (per Instagram).

The cozy shop in Paris' seventh arrondissement was founded in 1959 by Nicole Barthélémy, though it is now helmed by another esteemed cheesemonger, Claire Griffon. The multitude of cheeses available is made and aged in-house, and while the quality is high, it's worth noting that the prices aren't necessarily steep. Buyers can break the bank if they choose, but there are affordable options as well.

Garten has said of the shop, "The aroma alone shows the difference between fresh, gutsy French cheese and the [pasteurized], stabilized (and often blanded-out) cheese we still sell in the U.S." Many reviewers agree with Garten, with at least one noting they specifically requested cheeses that couldn't be found in the U.S. while another thanked Ina Garten for the recommendation.