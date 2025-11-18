The Cozy Cheese Shop Ina Garten Visits Whenever She's In Paris
While there are a few foods that Ina Garten is not a fan of, it's safe to say that cheese is not one of them. From a unique sprinkle on top of her French onion soup or a creamy addition to her scrambled eggs to cleverly using extra cheese to level up grilled cheese, the celebrity chef appears to have an affinity for the dairy-based deliciousness. So, it would stand to reason that she's scoped out a top spot in her favorite city of Paris, where she can reliably find all of the goodness to incorporate into recipes or snack on solo. Her pick is Barthélémy, which is not only her preferred shop in France — it's her top choice above any around the globe (per Instagram).
The cozy shop in Paris' seventh arrondissement was founded in 1959 by Nicole Barthélémy, though it is now helmed by another esteemed cheesemonger, Claire Griffon. The multitude of cheeses available is made and aged in-house, and while the quality is high, it's worth noting that the prices aren't necessarily steep. Buyers can break the bank if they choose, but there are affordable options as well.
Garten has said of the shop, "The aroma alone shows the difference between fresh, gutsy French cheese and the [pasteurized], stabilized (and often blanded-out) cheese we still sell in the U.S." Many reviewers agree with Garten, with at least one noting they specifically requested cheeses that couldn't be found in the U.S. while another thanked Ina Garten for the recommendation.
What to buy at Barthélémy
While the shop's size may be small, Barthélémy's selection is mighty, making it an ideal destination for any cheese enthusiast. One popular variety that receives consistent recommendations is the Fontainebleau, a light dessert cheese that's whipped until it takes on the texture of an airy mousse. However, whether you're looking for a go-to brie, a unique fruit-studded bleu, an earthy Gruyère, or something else entirely new to you, the store's staff can help you make the perfect selection.
Once you've settled on a cheese or two (or many) at Barthélémy, you can choose accompaniments from their shelves, or head out to some of Ina Garten's other favorite spots for groceries in Paris. Marche Raspail, which she's been visiting for over five decades, is among her top recommendations. Located in the sixth arrondissement, the traditional market is open on Tuesdays and Fridays — while on Sundays, it holds its organic market, featuring goods from over 50 vendors. Meanwhile, if you're looking to pair your cheese with charcuterie, stop into Maison Verot for paté or cured meats. Finally, for fresh bread that Garten adores, pop into Poilâne, which has been in the baking business for almost a century.