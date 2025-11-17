The Oldest Bar In Connecticut Was Opened The Same Year America Was Founded
A culinary trip to the Constitution State is incomplete without sampling a Connecticut steamed cheeseburger or savoring a slice of its iconic white clam pie. But Connecticut is also home to a bar whose existence extends as far back as the United States': The Griswold Inn. Opened in 1776 in the town of Essex, the Inn served as a spot for shipyard workers to rest as well as fuel up with food and drinks. Since then, the Inn has continued to operate and grow despite challenges like Prohibition and the Great Depression, and has even appeared in multiple movies and television shows dating back to 1959.
Now, the Griswold Inn remains a place where travelers can settle in for overnight stays in rooms with historical decor, but it's also a destination for food and drink enthusiasts, with three entirely different experiences available. The Tap Room, which originally functioned as a schoolhouse elsewhere in town before the structure was transported and attached to the Inn, boasts an approachable menu of salads, sandwiches, starters, and mains. Meanwhile, diners in the Historic Dining Rooms can choose from an elevated menu with seasonally-driven dishes like a pork chop with cranberry mostarda or classics like steak with gorgonzola fondue and a wild mushroom demi-glace. Finally, wine lovers can also enjoy seasonal plates in the Inn's wine bar, with small options like pear and mascarpone sacchetti and spiced pumpkin croquettes, as well as shareables or mains like meatloaf Wellington or a bistro steak with white truffle potatoes.
The Griswold Inn's Awards and Reviews
The Griswold Inn is no stranger to awards. For its wine bar alone, the Inn has received the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 17 years in a row. Connecticut Magazine has also recognized the Inn among its picks for the state's best restaurants.
Reviewers on Yelp are equally enthusiastic. A majority mention the historic ambiance as a draw, but also praise the service as well as the high quality of the food and drinks. One reviewer noted, "Great nostalgic decor and a huge fireplace that I can't wait to come back in the winter just to sit by," while another said, "The food was amazing, everything we ordered was delicious ... [the flavors] came together beautifully and the duck was cooked to perfection." Many seafood classics, such as the clam chowder and fish and chips, also received high praise.
Meanwhile, if a truly unique experience is what you're after, even beyond the history of the space, try visiting in December, when diners can enjoy a seasonal game menu and holiday-inspired meals delivered to tables by servers in costume against the backdrop of spirited carolers. Not already in close proximity to the Inn? Consider a road trip with stops to see some of the United States' other centuries-old restaurants.