The Oldest Bar In Connecticut Was Opened The Same Year America Was Founded

A culinary trip to the Constitution State is incomplete without sampling a Connecticut steamed cheeseburger or savoring a slice of its iconic white clam pie. But Connecticut is also home to a bar whose existence extends as far back as the United States': The Griswold Inn. Opened in 1776 in the town of Essex, the Inn served as a spot for shipyard workers to rest as well as fuel up with food and drinks. Since then, the Inn has continued to operate and grow despite challenges like Prohibition and the Great Depression, and has even appeared in multiple movies and television shows dating back to 1959.

Now, the Griswold Inn remains a place where travelers can settle in for overnight stays in rooms with historical decor, but it's also a destination for food and drink enthusiasts, with three entirely different experiences available. The Tap Room, which originally functioned as a schoolhouse elsewhere in town before the structure was transported and attached to the Inn, boasts an approachable menu of salads, sandwiches, starters, and mains. Meanwhile, diners in the Historic Dining Rooms can choose from an elevated menu with seasonally-driven dishes like a pork chop with cranberry mostarda or classics like steak with gorgonzola fondue and a wild mushroom demi-glace. Finally, wine lovers can also enjoy seasonal plates in the Inn's wine bar, with small options like pear and mascarpone sacchetti and spiced pumpkin croquettes, as well as shareables or mains like meatloaf Wellington or a bistro steak with white truffle potatoes.