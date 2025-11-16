Why Placement Of The Cheese Matters When Making Quesadillas

If you've ever made a quesadilla and found your fillings falling out the sides, you may have placed your cheese incorrectly. David Davidov, recipe developer and creator of The Cooking Foodie, tells us it's the glue that holds your dish together and you should make liberal use of it for the best end product.

"If cheese is placed directly against the tortilla, it creates a "seal" that crisps and caramelizes beautifully while helping the tortilla stick to the filling," says Davidov. He recommends "... a thin layer of cheese both underneath and on top of the filling, that way you get structure, gooey texture, and flavor in every bite." When the cheese melts, it should blanket every last portion of your filling, binding it together as well as to the tortilla. Rachael Ray even toasts the inside of her quesadilla before assembling it, guaranteeing the cheese melts evenly and quickly so you don't lose any ingredients when you flip it.

Whether you use slices, shreds, or smears of cheese, be sure they cover the entire inside of the tortilla from end to end. It's better to lose some to the pan rather than use too little and compromise your food's structure. Feel free to even mix some cheese into the filling itself, giving it more weight, flavor, and integrity. Provided you pick something that's high in moisture, young, and highly meltable, even slicing your quesadilla shouldn't present any problems.