Many will agree that Los Angeles ranks among the world's best culinary destinations. Diverse residents, high quality seasonal produce, and an innovative chef scene all add up to a gourmand's dream. Best of all, to experience a bite of the city's dining culture, it's not strictly necessary to make a reservation — just venture to a hole-in-the-wall burrito restaurant to get a life-changing bite.

The metropolis is home to several distinct homegrown styles, evincing the storied Mexican-American culinary history in the region. You'll find L.A's best burritos available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They are served out of everything from taco trucks to converted laundromats, and nondescript strip mall restaurants. Navigating all the options can feel truly overwhelming, but thankfully, you can turn to trusty Yelp Reviews to crown a singular top spot.

According to September 2025 rankings, it's Mex Peru Gipsy that wins the award of the city's best hole-in-the-wall burrito. As per its name, this eatery serves the best of Peruvian and Mexican fare, with each cuisine receiving half of the menu. In addition to its fresh ceviche, its burritos garners them acclaim. Available with classic proteins like chicken, carne asada, and shrimp, the dish is set apart by its spicy peanut salsa, as well as optional full submersion in salsa. Served out of a small red brick building in Downtown, the hole-in-the-wall restaurant delivers a memorable only-in-L.A. culinary experience.