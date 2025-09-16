The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Burritos Los Angeles Has To Offer (According To Yelp Reviews)
Many will agree that Los Angeles ranks among the world's best culinary destinations. Diverse residents, high quality seasonal produce, and an innovative chef scene all add up to a gourmand's dream. Best of all, to experience a bite of the city's dining culture, it's not strictly necessary to make a reservation — just venture to a hole-in-the-wall burrito restaurant to get a life-changing bite.
The metropolis is home to several distinct homegrown styles, evincing the storied Mexican-American culinary history in the region. You'll find L.A's best burritos available for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They are served out of everything from taco trucks to converted laundromats, and nondescript strip mall restaurants. Navigating all the options can feel truly overwhelming, but thankfully, you can turn to trusty Yelp Reviews to crown a singular top spot.
According to September 2025 rankings, it's Mex Peru Gipsy that wins the award of the city's best hole-in-the-wall burrito. As per its name, this eatery serves the best of Peruvian and Mexican fare, with each cuisine receiving half of the menu. In addition to its fresh ceviche, its burritos garners them acclaim. Available with classic proteins like chicken, carne asada, and shrimp, the dish is set apart by its spicy peanut salsa, as well as optional full submersion in salsa. Served out of a small red brick building in Downtown, the hole-in-the-wall restaurant delivers a memorable only-in-L.A. culinary experience.
Use Yelp Reviews to explore the best of LA burritos
At times, it can feel like people are over-thinking the burrito. However, if there's a city to immerse in the nitty-gritty of the dish, it's Los Angeles. After you've enjoyed the excellent offerings of Mex Peru Gipsy, look to Yelp to find the winners in other burrito categories.
Start with the delights of a breakfast burrito; a morning classic with easily understandable charms. According to Yelp rankings of the dish, you'll want to swing by the Hollywood location of Wake and Late for the city's best rendition. Served out of a minimalist setup right by the Walk of Fame, this restaurant offers neatly packaged burritos made with organic tortillas, optionally filled with bacon or steak, but dependably stuffed with tater tots — a favorite of customers. The second spot in the Yelp list goes to their Downtown outlet, perhaps a more conveniently located stopover.
Once the next meal rolls around, sample burritos in a more eclectic format; say a crossover of cuisines representative of L.A.'s global status. Search "fusion burrito" on Yelp, and you'll be routed to Kogi BBQ. More than just another food truck, this Korean-Mexican eatery is an acclaimed innovator in both fusion fare and L.A. street food culture at large. Here, you can sample chef Roy Choi's signature short rib in burrito format, or select from proteins like spicy pork or tofu. It's an award-winning classic that's dependably a cornerstone of L.A.'s best burrito offerings.