As the star of American comfort food, it's no surprise that mac and cheese takes on abundant renditions. Whether it's using a seasoning to elevate boxed noodles or crafting a nostalgic recreation of old-timey Poole's diner mac and cheese, the dish is open to many unique twists. So if you're looking for an easy way to enhance flavor and the creaminess in one go, add in a package of Boursin.

The French brand is known for producing soft and crumbly cheeses, flavored with herbs, garlic, and other ingredients. They come in rounded foil packages around five ounces in size, making them easy to unwrap and spread. Such a composition also benefits mac and cheese creation — simply add an entire package for a decadent dash of dairy.

Best of all, incorporating Boursin into mac and cheese recipes is a breeze. Once the roux's assembled, you'll just need to stir in the Boursin alongside cream, and firmer cheese like cheddar or jack. After only a few minutes, the mixture will dissolve, ready to cover the pasta with a delightful gooeyness. All the while, Boursin's unique flavors will shine through, defining the mac and cheese's palate.