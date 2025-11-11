Why You Probably Shouldn't Reheat Your Coffee In The Microwave

Unless you've specifically asked for an iced americano or a cold brew, a cooled-down cup of coffee can be extremely disappointing — it just doesn't hit the same. To reheat it, a logical remedy would be to pop it in the microwave — it's what you do for leftover takeout, so what's the difference, right? Well — using the microwave to reheat your coffee can actually make it taste worse than before. To learn more about why this method is better off avoided, Food Republic spoke with Eric Gantz, co-founder of Verena Street Coffee.

Gantz notes that your coffee's aroma is "the first thing to vanish" in the microwave, because "those sweet, fruity smells come from delicate compounds that break down fast under heat." Aromatic compounds are responsible for the tasting notes you can identify in coffee (think nutty, caramel, or earthy) — but they're extremely volatile. This makes them a terrible pairing for the microwave, which rapidly heats the coffee, quickly causing these compounds to evaporate and leave you with a dull, bland taste that doesn't reflect the coffee's original character. Moreover, when heated, the "acids that once gave it brightness start breaking down into harsher, bitter-tasting compounds," Gantz adds.

Even without the breakdown of compounds, the heat of the microwave can also alter our perception of taste. "When it's too hot, our taste buds naturally notice the bitterness more," Gantz told us. "That's why reheated coffee often tastes burnt or lifeless."