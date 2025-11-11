How Long Does Homemade Lasagna Last In The Fridge (And Should You Freeze It)?

Lasagna is one of the most beloved old-school Italian dishes, a saucy and cheesy classic that's hard to resist. As delicious as it is, this baked pasta takes time to make — and after all that hard work, you want to ensure you can enjoy every last bite. This brings up a common question: How long does leftover lasagna last in the fridge, and can you freeze it to prolong its life? To find out, Food Republic spoke to Jessica Montanelli, the owner and cook behind Cooking My Dreams.

"It mainly depends [on] what's inside the lasagna," Montanelli said about fridge time. "A vegetable lasagna will stay fresh for longer compared to a lasagna with beef or chicken inside. Either way, it's best to eat it within three days to be safe." On the plus side, there's a bonus to eating lasagna a day or two later, as it allows the flavors to meld more. However, for best results, make sure to store your lasagna properly — ideally, according to Montanelli, in "a vacuum sealable container." An airtight container works well too, but simply covering the baking dish with plastic wrap isn't advised, as this "will allow condensation to form, which may make the lasagna soggy or quicken the growth of mold."

When you're ready to enjoy your refrigerated leftovers, reheating tips include adding extra sauce, cheese, or a little bit of water to keep your lasagna from drying out in the oven. In general, using a microwave to reheat lasagna is a mistake — its dense, layered structure makes it difficult to reheat evenly.